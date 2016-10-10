Economic development consultant addresses crowd at LEDA luncheon

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Economic Development Association will be working throughout the month of October to help spread the word on the importance of economic development in the community.

The campaign kicked off on Thursday afternoon with a luncheon at the Lincoln Country Club accompanied by a presentation on the importance of community preparedness delivered by the senior principal of McCallum Sweeney Consulting, Mark Sweeney. A number of elected officials were in attendance, along with members of the county planning board and department of public works.

“We’re at a great place in our community,” LEDA Executive Director Cliff Brumfield said. “We’ve recovered from the economic downturn and in that there’s been a lot of investment that has had to be made by our leaders in water and sewer to get ready for new residential growth. We’ve made preparations to upgrade existing facilities for downtown municipal needs. At the same time, we find ourselves in a wonderful growth stage with our existing industries and with new industries looking to relocate to Lincoln County.”

McCallum Sweeney Consulting provides site selection services to companies and organizations worldwide. For more than 25 years, Sweeney has assisted companies in identifying, evaluating and selecting the optimal location for their capital investments based on a wide array of factors including infrastructure, transportation, labor, taxes and incentives.

Sweeney also provides consulting services to economic development organizations across the United States in such areas as strategic planning, organizational design, site certification, target industry programs and incentives strategies. Sweeney has become familiar with Lincoln County over the years while providing his assessment of Airlie Business Park and the H.S. Smith Site through Duke Energy’s Site Readiness Program.

Thursday’s presentation began with a thorough explanation of the business of economic development, juxtaposed with an equally thorough walkthrough on the business of site selection. He concluded his presentation with an assessment of the current state of economic development in Lincoln County.

Sweeney stressed the importance of developing a portfolio of ready, available sites for companies looking to relocate. He then went on to credit Lincoln County for its long record of successful site readiness over the years.

“You know how these things work and how they work well,” Sweeney said. “You’re kind of a poster child for that, quite frankly, with this Highway 321 corridor and you being right in the middle of it. You’ve learned first-hand the advantages of having a portfolio filled with ready sites and it got you win, after win, after win for many years. You created a competitive advantage over your rival communities both in and out of state. You not only participated in those programs, made those commitments and took that risk, but you did it ahead of your competitors.”

Although Sweeney heaped praise on Lincoln County’s commitment to economic development, he urged county officials not to become complacent. The portfolio is beginning to shrink considerably as Airlie Business Park and Lincoln County Industrial Park continue to fill up with each new company that relocates to Lincoln County.

“You’ve had great success and that creates its own set of challenges,” Sweeney said. “In terms of sites and buildings, your absorption has created the need to add to your portfolio. You are at risk of rapid depletion and a nearly empty portfolio if you have a couple of more successes. You can show the Woodcock Farms property, that’s where your future probably is, but currently the estimation is 18 months to get sewer and that’s not a marketable site for our clients. You need to make the financial and strategic commitments to get back into the property game and rebuild your portfolio. It is not without risk, but you’ve also seen how that risk can pay off.”

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman