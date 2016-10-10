Criminal Charges — 10-10-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Jeramie Quortez Hawthorne, 29, of 125 Hicks Rd. in Greenville was charged on Oct. 3 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule IV, assault by deadly weapon on government official, possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding to elude arrest. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
- Moises Emaduel Hernandez, 18, of 7235 Doblinway Dr. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Joe Ronnie Hallman, 48, of 2421 Dundeen St. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of each of larceny and violation of 50B order.
- Kara Jeanne Clardy, 46, of 2061 Rock Springs Cir. in Denver was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of failure to appear.
- Michael Andrew Laney, 39, of 5863 Vesuvius Furnace Rd. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Jaqueline Garcia, 18, of 586 Mason St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of simple assault. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Lacreshia Dyisha Wilson, 25, of 843 Buffalo Shoals Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 3 with one count each of failure to appear, simple assault and battery or affray, and assault on minor under 12. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Dewayne Watts, 24, of 7632 Katherine Dr. in Denver was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Michael Andrew Laney, 39, of 5863 Vesuvius Furnace rd. in Iron Station was charged on Oct. 3 with one count each of driving while license revoked and resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Daniel Peter Clark, 30, of 408 Sherrill Farm Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- William Matthews Hartis Jr., 50, of 5644 Cohn Eaker Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 4 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Jason Neal Grant, 36, of 320 Turner St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Wanda Jo Rhyne, 28, of 157 Forest Rd., A in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count each of injury to personal property and child abuse a general misdemeanor. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Dana Nile Johnson, 48, of 2160 Littlejohn Trl. in Newton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering building. A $2,500 secured bond was set.
- Nathan Charles Ross, 34, of 1938 Peeler Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 4 with one count each of possession with intent to manufacture control substance schedule IV, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, carrying concealed weapons, and felon possessing firearm.
- Hester Christine Wilson, 52, of 203 Mauney Dr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count each of failure to appear and DV protective order violation.
- Annette Lorraine Craft, 45, of 1231 River Hill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with two counts of failure to appear and one count of possession of control substance schedule II. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Joshua Alan Courry, 32, of 2043 Dale Av. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 4 with one count of DV protective order violation.
- Lonnie Shane Balogh, 46, of 5665 Cohn Eaker Rd. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 4 with one count each of simple assault and battery or affray and communicating threats. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Jeramie Quortez Hawthorne, 29, of 125 Hicks Rd. in Greenville was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of receiving or transferring stolen vehicles. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Reanna Marie Baker, 24, of 1900 Hart Rd. in Charlotte was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of failure to appear.
- Richard Eugene Hollar, 37, of 608 Blossom Hill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 5 with three counts of civil order for arrest of child support. A $500 cash bond was set.
- Telissa Denee Wagner, 29, of 2498 Moss Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 5 with one count of failure to appear.
