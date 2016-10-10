Commissioners discuss removing term limits from appointees

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met Monday for a brief meeting that included discussion of removing term limits from appointees to county boards and committees.

County commissioners are tasked with approving appointments to the various boards under their jurisdiction. These appointments come with term limits that vary from case to case, depending on the board in question.

Following the approval of the most recent appointments, Commissioner Bill Beam suggested that the commissioners do away with those term limits, which he said are a Lincoln County policy and are not required by law. Most, if not all, commissioners seemed to agree with Beam, citing the notion that some boards struggle in terms of membership and the term limits, if imposed, would only exacerbate the problem.

“We have a number of appointees who have served well beyond our term limits,” Beam said. “These are typically boards that aren’t very popular and these people would like to continue to serve so the board appoints them without concern for the policy we have regarding term limits. If we’re not going to follow the policy then we need to change the policy. We have a large number of individuals who have done the county a big favor by continuing to serve on these boards for a long time when no one else has expressed interest. If we’ve got a policy that’s in place then we need to follow it, but if we all agree that it’s a bad policy then we need to change it.”

Commissioners didn’t take action on Beam’s suggestion Monday evening, instead opting to allow County Manager Kelly Atkins to take a deeper look at the policy before drafting an amendment that will be presented to the board at a later date.

“One of the challenges that this commission and many others in the past have faced is that you’ve got good board members that have to get off of their appointed board because of these term limits,” Atkins said. “What the commissioners are looking to do is at least have an opportunity for people to continue to serve, if they so choose, on each of those respective boards. With that being said, what I’m currently doing is researching the surrounding counties to see how their term limits are structured or if they have even elected to impose term limits at all.”

Atkins said this matter likely will not be brought back up until after the election, when at least two new commissioners take their seats on the board.