Citizen tip leads to felony drug arrest

Staff report

A Vale man has been charged with selling prescription drugs after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies followed up on a citizen tip.

Gennis Kirby Mitchem, 56, of 6670 Lackey Road, was arrested on Thursday. Deputies said complaints about Mitchem’s home started coming in about a month ago. Detectives were conducting surveillance at the home on Thursday and saw an unusual amount of vehicle traffic and went to speak with Mitchem. During a search of the home, deputies seized marijuana and a trafficking amount of opioid-based pills.

“The man admitted to officers he was selling his pills, mostly to younger people, to supplement his income and information we gathered prior to speaking with him confirmed this was the case,” Lt. Jon Propst said in a press release.

Kirby was charged with one felony count each of trafficking opiates by sale, trafficking opiates by delivery and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO