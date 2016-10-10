Around Town — 10-10-16

TODAY

Meeting

Oakland Center (formerly Oakland School) in Lincolnton will host The Coalition of Churches meeting at 7 pm. Dr. Sherry Hoyle, Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools will give an assessment or information for parents and community patrons in regards to Lincoln County Schools. The public is invited to this meeting.

Meeting

Homesteads, located at will host the Levine Cancer Support group at 11:30 a.m.

TUESDAY

Meeting

The Board of Education Administrative Offices, located at 353 North Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton will host the Lincoln County Board of Education regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m.

Support Group

The National alliance on mental illness will host a family support group at 114 Oak St. in Lincolnton from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. For more information please contact missy.nami.lincolncounty@gmail.com

UPCOMING

Meeting

Lake Norman State Park Visitor Center, located at 759 State Park Road in Troutman will host the Lake Norman Covekeepers and invites you to join us for a morning at Lake Norman at 8:45 a.m. Bring your own kayak or canoe or e-mail ben_benoit@hotmail.com to reserve a free kayak (quantity limited; deadline noon, October 10). For more information please contact Ben Benoit at (704) 489- 6249.