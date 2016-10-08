Wolves roll over Bandys

MARK PARKER

Special to the LTN

CATAWBA – Unbeaten Lincolnton High started slow Friday night at Bandys, but got help with two key fumbles late in the first half, which sent the Wolves onto a 54-28 win in a Southern District-7 Athletic 2A Conference game.

The Wolves (7-0 overall, 3-0 SD 7) remained in a first-place tie with West Caldwell as a result of the win. Bandys dropped to 2-5 overall, 0-3 in the league.

The homecoming crowd saw the Trojans go toe-to-toe with Lincolnton, but it two fumbles proved to be the death knell for Bandys chances.

Lincolnton needed just six plays and 64 seconds after the opening kickoff to score first. Jamal Littlejohn, who started in place of Xavier McClain, ripped off two straight runs for 36 yards to ignite the drive. Cordel Littlejohn ended it with a 6-yard run that made it 6-0 after a missed PAT.

Later in the quarter, Hayden Treadway intercepted Cordel Littlejohn’s pass and set the Trojans up at the Wolves 22. Andrew Mosteller scored from 14 yards out, then added a two-point conversion to make it 8-6 with 4:45 left in the first quarter.

After missing the first two drives for disciplinary reasons, McClain made up for lost time on Lincolnton’s next drive. He carried the ball three for 49 yards, the final one a 22-yard bull like run through the line for a TD.

McClain fumbled on the next drive early in the second quarter to set Bandys up at its 34. The Trojans crawled patiently through the line throughout the drive and pushed 47 yards on 11 plays to the Wolves 26. However, a fumble by Mosteller was recovered by Donnie Thompson.

A third down conversion on a 17-yard pass from Cordel Littlejohn to Jamal Littlejohn kept the Wolves drive alive at the Trojans 40. McClain then sprinted for 26 yards and later capped the drive with a three-yard run.

Bandys tried for a late score over the final minute, but quarterback Justin Wambold fumbled the ball at the 20. A mad scramble for the ball ended when Jamal Littlejohn recovered the fumble in the end zone to put Lincolnton up 26-8 at the half.

“We weren’t prepared after a big emotional win (at East Lincoln) last week,” said Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson. “I believe we didn’t come out ready to play at the beginning. The fumbles got us going a little bit and we played better in the second half at times, but still not as clean as we wanted.”

McClain made it 33-8 midway through the third quarter with his most impressive run of the night. From the Wolves 22, McClain found open field up to the 50 where he encountered a Trojans defender, which grabbed the jersey. McClain dragged the Trojan would-be tackler for ten yards until he broke free to complete the TD run.

McClain finished with 225 yards on 13 carries before sitting out the fourth quarter.

“He’s (McClain) is a dynamic runner, he’s just got to learn to do things like he’s supposed to,” said Gibson.

Zeke Kennedy answered McClain’s TD with an 85 yard kickoff return for a TD.

However, Cordel Littlejohn (10-14-1, 117 yards) tacked on an 18-yard TD pass to Langdon Given and a 24-yard strike to Yung Sherrill to end his night. Sincere Pearson completed Lincolnton’s scoring with a 69-yard sprint for a score.

Jarrod Kisser and Travis Russell scored fourth quarter TDs for Bandys.