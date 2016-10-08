Renteria kicks Rebels past Newton-Conover

DAVID KEEVER

Staff report

Rocky Renteria kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1.4 seconds to go to lift the Rebels to a 24-21 victory over Newton Conover at West Lincoln.

After the Red Devils scored on a 32-yard touchdown run by Tylor Stinson to tie the game at 21 all with 4:27 to go, the Rebels drove to the Newton-Conover 11 yard line to set up the game-winning kick.

The Red Devils had come from 14 points down in the final quarter to tie the game, but failed to stop West Lincoln on the final drive.

Brandon Schesny led the Rebels with 147 yards on 37 carries and a touchdowns. Dallas Bridges carried the ball 12 times for 76 yards and a score.

Seth Willis scored the first West Lincoln touchdown on 67-yard interception r

The Rebels improve to 5-2 overall, and 2-1 in the SD-7. Newton-Conover has lost three straight conference games since starting the season 4-0.