Knights lose to Alexander Central

MATT CHAPMAN

Staf Writer

The weather didn’t ruin homecoming at North Lincoln on Friday night, but the Cougars from Alexander Central sure did. The Knights faced an uphill battle from the opening kickoff without star running back Steven Jackson, ultimately falling 48-7.

Alexander Central raced out to a 34-7 halftime lead behind their smash-and-dash backfield tandem of Bryson Godfrey and Devon Weiss. North Lincoln’s lone touchdown of the evening came in the waning seconds of the first half when Reed McRorie rolled to his left and hit Caleb Holley in the back of the end zone with a five-yard touchdown pass.

Image courtesy of Jaclyn Anthony / Special to the LTN