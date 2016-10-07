Wolves visit Bandys, Knights host Alexander Central

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Lincolnton goes back on the road tonight when they visit Bandys. The Wolves are 6-0 for the first time since 2010 after a big win over county rival East Lincoln. In 2010, Lincolnton made it to 14-0 before losing to Winston-Salem Carver 41-27 in the 2A Western Regional finals.

This will only be the 11th meeting between between the Wolves and the Trojans, although it seems like there have been more. The two teams first met in 1974, and played to a 14-14 tie.

The Wolves won the games in 1975 and 1976, and the teams didn’t see each other again on the football field until 2001 as part of the Midwest 2A conference.

Lincolnton won the 2001 matchup, but dropped the next three games to Bandys. The Trojans made it all the way to the 2AA state finals in 2002 and 2003, but fell to state champion Reidsville in both championship games.

The teams renewed their rivalry in 2013 when the Southern District-7 2a conference was restarted with Lincolnton coming out on top, and the Wolves also defeated the Trojans the past two seasons. Lincolnton leads the series with a record of 6-3-1.

This year, the Wolves are heavy favorites. Lincolnton is averaging nearly 50 points a game, while Bandys is allowing 40. The Trojans allowed 75 points to Alexander Central back on September 9.

Unless the Wolves come out just totally flat after last week’s emotional win over their big rival, and the weather figures in, Lincolnton should improve to 7-0.

Alexander Central at North Lincoln

The Knights have some difficult matchups in the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference, and tonight is definitely one of them. The Cougars come into the game averaging 57 points per contest, including a 75 point game and an 82 point game.

They have ran the ball very effectively, and that’s an understatement. The Cougars have 2,685 rushing yards in six games, for an average of 448 per game. They are led by Bryson Godfrey’s 854 yards, and Devon Weiss who has run for 762. Combined, the two have 21 rushing touchdowns.

North Lincoln will need a big game out of Steven Jackson. The senior running back has 565 yards on the ground, with a 7.0 yard per carry average.

Alexander Central’s only loss of the season came two weeks ago when they were outscored by South Iredell 55-27. The Cougars led that game 21-19 at the half.

It will be a difficult challenge for the Knights, but hopefully they are up for it.