Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Oct. 7

Soccer

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter  5 p.m.

 

Football

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln  

Lincolnton at Bandys  

Alexander Central at North Lincoln  

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson

Chase at R-S Central  

East Burke at Draughn  

Kings Mountain at Crest  

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

North Gaston at Forestview  

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard  

Hickory at South Caldwell  

Patton at St. Stephens  

Watauga at Freedom  

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Lake Norman Charter at Cramer

Mooresville at West Iredell  

Statesville at North Iredell

 

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cross-country

Lincoln Charter at NCRunners.com Invitational at Ivey Redmond  8 a.m.

