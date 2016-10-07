Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Oct. 7

Soccer

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Football

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

Lincolnton at Bandys

Alexander Central at North Lincoln

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson

Chase at R-S Central

East Burke at Draughn

Kings Mountain at Crest

East Gaston at Hunter Huss

North Gaston at Forestview

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard

Hickory at South Caldwell

Patton at St. Stephens

Watauga at Freedom

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep

Lake Norman Charter at Cramer

Mooresville at West Iredell

Statesville at North Iredell

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cross-country

Lincoln Charter at NCRunners.com Invitational at Ivey Redmond 8 a.m.