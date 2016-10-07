This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Oct. 7
Soccer
Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Football
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln
Lincolnton at Bandys
Alexander Central at North Lincoln
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson
Chase at R-S Central
East Burke at Draughn
Kings Mountain at Crest
East Gaston at Hunter Huss
North Gaston at Forestview
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard
Hickory at South Caldwell
Patton at St. Stephens
Watauga at Freedom
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep
Lake Norman Charter at Cramer
Mooresville at West Iredell
Statesville at North Iredell
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross-country
Lincoln Charter at NCRunners.com Invitational at Ivey Redmond 8 a.m.
