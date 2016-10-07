Reader’s Forum

Why vote?

My mother is 94 years old and loves to vote. She told me recently that she will not vote this year because she can’t support either candidate. That’s not an uncommon story in this election cycle. Nearly two-thirds of polled Americans don’t like either candidate. I share my mom’s sentiment but not her passivity.

I’m going to vote on Nov. 8 for a couple of reasons. First, I don’t buy the idea that “not voting” is the moral high ground in this election. My two sons have said they are going to vote for one of the two “third party” candidates as a protest of the choices offered by the Republicans and Democrats. They don’t expect either of them to win but they believe by casting a worthless vote it will send a message to others. Perhaps it will but it will be a terribly expensive message.

I’m voting on Nov. 8 because there are other offices on the ballot as well. We will elect representatives to Congress and state and local leaders. I want to have a voice in those whose decisions, in many ways, will affect me more than will the president

But the biggest reason I’m voting on Nov. 8 is because the next president will likely appoint three or four Supreme Court justices, whose decisions will impact my children and grandchildren’s lives and the direction of the country for generations. Currently, the court is divided ideologically in half. Three are 77 or older. There is one vacancy.

Supreme Court justices are appointed for life and their decisions flesh out the broad principles of our founding documents. Who sits on the court matters at least as much as who sits in the capitol and the White House.

So I’m going to vote on Nov. 8, not because I believe either of the two candidates are worthy of the office but because one of them will shape the country profoundly for years to come. I hope you will vote as well. For whatever reason.

Rev. Tim Smith

Maiden Wesleyan Church