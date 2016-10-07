Obituaries — 10-7-16

Juanita Keener Costner

Juanita Keener Costner, 96, of 155 Hillside Drive in Lincolnton, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 10, 2016, in the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Wise officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Warlick Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.

Mrs. Costner was born August 30, 1920, in Lincoln County, to the late Beverly D. and Eolen Armstrong Keener. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, F.J. Costner. She worked in textiles.

She is survived by a son, Larry Withers, and wife Jewell, of Lincolnton; two granddaughters, Rhonda Withers and Melissa McCraw, and husband Richard, all of Vale; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28207.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Costner family.

Moree Grigg Harrelson

Moree Grigg Harrelson, age 92, of Cherryville, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Peak Resources Cherryville. She was born July 25, 1924 in Gaston County to the late William Rufus and Minnie Self Grigg. Moree was a member of First Baptist Church. She had formerly been employed with Nu-Way Manufacturing Co., Gaston Industries, Travis Knit, and Carolina Care. She enjoyed flowers and being outdoors. She also liked to travel and paint pottery.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Harrelson, Sr., and brother, Harold Grigg.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Harrelson (Vickie) of Cherryville, James Harrelson, Jr. (Ann) of Cherryville, and Clay Harrelson (Brenda) of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Robbie Harrelson (Doreen), Rhonda Beam, Christy Pless (Ray), Clay Harrelson, Jr. (Haylee), Nathan Harrelson, Russell Harrelson (Amanda), Amanda Dayvault (Max), and Seth Harrelson (Meggan); thirteen great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held today, October 7, 2016 at noon at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends today from 10:30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home of James Harrelson, Jr., Cherryville

Memorials may be made to Peak Resources Cherryville, 7615 Dallas Cherryville Hwy, Cherryville N.C. 28021.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Harrelson family.

Helen Jenks

Helen Davis Jenks, 87, of Vale passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at The Brian Center in Lincolnton.

Born May 13, 1929 in Lincoln County, she was a daughter of the late William McKinley Davis and Florence Mae Leatherman Davis. Mrs. Jenks was retired as a beautician and was former owner of Jenks Concessions, Inc. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Farrell Jenks; three brothers, Charles, Forest and Wayne Davis; and a sister, Camilla Engle; grandson, Lee Dale Jenks and great-grandson, Farrell Nicholas Jenks.

Survivors include a son, Bobby Jenks (Jean) of Vale; a daughter, Cheryl Ann Jenks Gantt of Vale; brother, Buford Davis of Vale; four grandchildren, Ashley Jenks (Wanda) of Vale, Angela Jenks of Fallston, Zachary Gantt of Colfax and Britney Gantt Plotkin (Jake) of Cary; and three great-grandchildren, Charles and Lauren Plotkin and Ryan Jenks.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. today, October 7, 2016 at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. today at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy Mahaffey and Pastor Steve Houser officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 1156 North Brook III School Road, Vale, N.C. 28168.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com

Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. in Fallston is serving the Jenks family.

Billy Ray Keller

Billy Ray Keller, 86, of Conover died on October 4, 2016.

A Graveside Service will be held today at 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in Conover.

The family will receive friends prior to the graveside service from 2:45 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Keller family.

Vickey Lee Crawford Classen

Vickey Lee Crawford Classen, 68, of Charlotte died on October 3, 2016.

Services will be held at a later date.

Warlick Funeral Home is serving the Classen family.

Norma Cook Stewart

Norma Cook Stewart, 66, of Catawba died on October 3, 2016.

A service to celebrate Norma’s life was held on October 6, 2016 at 5 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church in Catawba. The family will received friends on October 6, 2016 from 3 p.m. until 4:45 p.m. at Center United Methodist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Stewart family.

Ethel Hallman Adams

Ethel Hallman Adams, 97, of Cherryville died on October 4, 2016.

Visitation was held on October 6, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service and at other time the family will be at the home. Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. today at the Cherryville Church of God. The body will be placed in the church thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Adams family.

Julian Amir Barber

Julian Amir Barber, 3-month old infant, of Newton died on October 2, 2016.

A graveside service to celebrate Julian’s will be held on October 8, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Conover City Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Barber family.

LaShasta Coulter Jackson

LaShasta Coulter Jackson, 41, of Charlotte died on September 29, 2016.

A homegoing service will be held on October 8, 2016 at 2 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends on October 8, 2016 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at North Newton Baptist Church.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Jackson family.

Barbara Alice Hollifield Hensley

Barbara Alice Hollifield Hensley, 66, of Cherryville died on October 4, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on October 8, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends on October 8, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services of Cherryville is serving the Hensley family.

Noah Garrett Hampton

Noah Garrett Hampton, 16, of Cherryville died on October 5, 2016.

Funeral services will be held on October 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on October 8, 2016 from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Hampton family.

Sadie Walker Mays

Sadie Walker Mays, 95, of Hickory died on October 5, 2016.

A graveside service will be held on October 8, 2016 at 5 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Hudson. The family will receive friends on October 8, 2016 from 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Service in Conover.

The Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Mays family.

Jackie Lee Blanton

Jackie Lee Blanton, 70, of Sellerstown Rd. died on October 5, 2016.

Funeral services will be held October 9, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the burial in the Family Life Center.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral and Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Hampton family.