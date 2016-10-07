Home » Sports » East Lincoln wins SD-7 meet

East Lincoln wins SD-7 meet

Staff report

The East Lincoln Mustangs took first place in Tuesday’s Southern District-7 2A conference cross-country meet at Sally’s Y in Denver.

The Mustangs finished with a low score of 45 points, and an average time of 19:42.40.  

Brandon Sherrill of Lincolnton was the individual winner.  Sherrill took first place with a time of 18:21.83.

East Lincoln’s Beck Classey finished in second place with a time of 18:33.18, followed by Austin Cornette of Bunker Hill with a time of 19:07.01.  

The Mustangs had four more runners finish in the top fifteen in the race.  John Grant took fourth place with a time of 19:07.50 and Bryston Walker had a came in 10th with a time of 19:47.26.  Jonas Guffey (20:24.26) finished in the 14th spot, followed by Ty Knight (20:39.80) at number 15.    

In addition to Sherrill, the Wolves had two more top ten finishers.  Tristan Brunner (19:10.44) took fifth place, and Daniel Hopkins (19:18.82) followed in the sixth position.

West Lincoln had a pair of top ten runners, with Josh Garmon (19:22.85) taking seventh place and Holden Carpenter (19:44.26) finishing in the ninth spot.

Lincolnton finished in second place as a team with 49 points and an average time of 19:52.31.  West Lincoln took fourth place, with an average time of 20:46.40.

Bandys took first place in the girl’s race with a point total of 44.  The Lady Trojans average time was 23:49.59.

The Lady Rebels had a second place finish with 59 points and an average time of 25:00.95, with the Lady Mustangs right behind them in third place with 60 points.  The East Lincoln average time was 24:49.55.

Sarah Faith McAlister of Bandys was the individual winner, finishing with a time of 21:38.10.  East Lincoln’s Olivia Humphrey took second place with a time of 21:55.77, and Alexa Beiberich came in fourth with a time of 23:19.74.  

The Lady Trojans had three additional top ten finishers, with Katie Cornette (23:25.63) in sixth, Makenzie Goodson (23:26.68) seventh and April George (24:06.77) eighth.    

West Lincoln’s Kaitlyn Eaker took tenth place with a time of 24:40.68.   

Boys 5000 Meter Run                       

Name                           Team                     Time      Pts

1 Brandon Sherrill Lincolnton            18:21.83       1

2 Beck Classey East Lincoln          18:33.18       2

3 Austin Cornette Bunker Hill           19:07.01       3

4 John Grant East Lincoln          19:07.50       4

5 Tristan Brunner Lincolnton            19:10.44       5

6 Daniel Hopkins Lincolnton            19:18.82       6

7 Josh Garmon West Lincoln          19:22.85       7

8 Christyan Murray Bunker Hill           19:41.57       8

9 Holden Carpenter West Lincoln          19:44.26       9

10 Bryston Walker East Lincoln          19:47.26      10

11 Jackson Sherrill Bunker Hill           19:56.22      11

12 Aldo Medina West Caldwell         20:04.04      12

13 Pablo Becerril Newton-Conover        20:23.86      13

14 Jonas Guffey East Lincoln          20:24.26      14

15 Ty Knight East Lincoln          20:39.80      15

16 Cameron Allen West Lincoln          20:43.46      16

17 Matthew Adair Maiden High           20:58.70      17

18 Max Bradley Lincolnton            21:14.30      18

19 Andrew Surla Lincolnton            21:16.16      19

20 Jovany Martinez Bunker Hill           21:21.60      20

21 Trevor Reeves Lincolnton            21:32.06      21

22 Luke Reed Maiden High           21:34.69      22

23 Harley Johnson East Lincoln          21:35.34     23

24 Kobe Adams West Caldwell         21:36.50      24

25 Joseph Loendorf East Lincoln          21:47.00      25

 

Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores                 

Team                          Pts  Total Time  Average     

1 East Lincoln           45 1:38:32 19:42.40       

2 Lincolnton              49 1:39:22 19:52.31  

3 Bunker Hill             68 1:41:59 20:23.79       

4 West Lincoln            91 1:43:52 20:46.40       

5 West Caldwell         149 1:49:32 21:54.27     

6 Newton-Conover    164 1:52:03 22:24.56     

7 Maiden High          178 1:56:27 23:17.40     

8 Bandys                    201 1:57:59 23:35.79     

 

Girls 5000 Meter Run                       

Name                                  Team                    Time Pts

1 Sarah Faith McAllister Bandys                21:38.10       1

2 Olivia Humphrey East Lincoln          21:55.77       2

3 Caroline Hilliard Bunker Hill 22:52.58       3

4 Alexa Beiberich West Lincoln   23:19.74       4

5 Lindsey Elrod Bunker Hill           23:23.78       5

6 Katie Cornette Bandys                23:25.63       6

7 Makenzie Goodson Bandys                23:26.68       7

8 April George Bandys                24:06.77       8

9 Adriana De La Riva West Caldwell         24:35.24       

10 Kaitlyn Eaker West Lincoln          24:40.68       9

11 Grace Gantt West Lincoln          24:59.04      10

12 Katelyn Patterson East Lincoln          25:00.02      11

13 Allayna Ingram Lincolnton            25:18.14      12

14 Makayla Roberts West Caldwell         25:20.46       

15 Isabel Radebaugh Lincolnton            25:23.69      13

16 Olivia Stewart East Lincoln          25:25.87      14

17 Keely Stempien West Lincoln          25:39.81      15

18 Emma White East Lincoln          25:44.76      16

19 Destiny Springs Maiden High           25:49.52       

20 Jenna Land East Lincoln          26:01.33      17

21 Anna Grace Hinshaw Newton-Conover 26:04.32      18

22 Katie Sheets Newton-Conover        26:10.28 19

23 Ashlyn Rhyne Lincolnton            26:12.02      20

24 Sydney Baucom West Lincoln          26:25.48      21

25 Mackenzie Laney Bandys                26:30.77      22

 

Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores                 

Team                         Pts Total Time Average     

1 Bandys                      44 1:59:08 23:49.59       

2 West Lincoln           59 2:05:05 25:00.95       

3 East Lincoln            60 2:04:08 24:49.55       

4 Bunker Hill             87 2:11:04 26:12.77       

5 Lincolnton             109 2:16:45 27:20.99     

6 Newton-Conover 136 2:38:22 31:40.36

