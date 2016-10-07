East Lincoln wins SD-7 meet

Staff report

The East Lincoln Mustangs took first place in Tuesday’s Southern District-7 2A conference cross-country meet at Sally’s Y in Denver.

The Mustangs finished with a low score of 45 points, and an average time of 19:42.40.

Brandon Sherrill of Lincolnton was the individual winner. Sherrill took first place with a time of 18:21.83.

East Lincoln’s Beck Classey finished in second place with a time of 18:33.18, followed by Austin Cornette of Bunker Hill with a time of 19:07.01.

The Mustangs had four more runners finish in the top fifteen in the race. John Grant took fourth place with a time of 19:07.50 and Bryston Walker had a came in 10th with a time of 19:47.26. Jonas Guffey (20:24.26) finished in the 14th spot, followed by Ty Knight (20:39.80) at number 15.

In addition to Sherrill, the Wolves had two more top ten finishers. Tristan Brunner (19:10.44) took fifth place, and Daniel Hopkins (19:18.82) followed in the sixth position.

West Lincoln had a pair of top ten runners, with Josh Garmon (19:22.85) taking seventh place and Holden Carpenter (19:44.26) finishing in the ninth spot.

Lincolnton finished in second place as a team with 49 points and an average time of 19:52.31. West Lincoln took fourth place, with an average time of 20:46.40.

Bandys took first place in the girl’s race with a point total of 44. The Lady Trojans average time was 23:49.59.

The Lady Rebels had a second place finish with 59 points and an average time of 25:00.95, with the Lady Mustangs right behind them in third place with 60 points. The East Lincoln average time was 24:49.55.

Sarah Faith McAlister of Bandys was the individual winner, finishing with a time of 21:38.10. East Lincoln’s Olivia Humphrey took second place with a time of 21:55.77, and Alexa Beiberich came in fourth with a time of 23:19.74.

The Lady Trojans had three additional top ten finishers, with Katie Cornette (23:25.63) in sixth, Makenzie Goodson (23:26.68) seventh and April George (24:06.77) eighth.

West Lincoln’s Kaitlyn Eaker took tenth place with a time of 24:40.68.

Boys 5000 Meter Run

Name Team Time Pts

1 Brandon Sherrill Lincolnton 18:21.83 1

2 Beck Classey East Lincoln 18:33.18 2

3 Austin Cornette Bunker Hill 19:07.01 3

4 John Grant East Lincoln 19:07.50 4

5 Tristan Brunner Lincolnton 19:10.44 5

6 Daniel Hopkins Lincolnton 19:18.82 6

7 Josh Garmon West Lincoln 19:22.85 7

8 Christyan Murray Bunker Hill 19:41.57 8

9 Holden Carpenter West Lincoln 19:44.26 9

10 Bryston Walker East Lincoln 19:47.26 10

11 Jackson Sherrill Bunker Hill 19:56.22 11

12 Aldo Medina West Caldwell 20:04.04 12

13 Pablo Becerril Newton-Conover 20:23.86 13

14 Jonas Guffey East Lincoln 20:24.26 14

15 Ty Knight East Lincoln 20:39.80 15

16 Cameron Allen West Lincoln 20:43.46 16

17 Matthew Adair Maiden High 20:58.70 17

18 Max Bradley Lincolnton 21:14.30 18

19 Andrew Surla Lincolnton 21:16.16 19

20 Jovany Martinez Bunker Hill 21:21.60 20

21 Trevor Reeves Lincolnton 21:32.06 21

22 Luke Reed Maiden High 21:34.69 22

23 Harley Johnson East Lincoln 21:35.34 23

24 Kobe Adams West Caldwell 21:36.50 24

25 Joseph Loendorf East Lincoln 21:47.00 25

Boys 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

Team Pts Total Time Average

1 East Lincoln 45 1:38:32 19:42.40

2 Lincolnton 49 1:39:22 19:52.31

3 Bunker Hill 68 1:41:59 20:23.79

4 West Lincoln 91 1:43:52 20:46.40

5 West Caldwell 149 1:49:32 21:54.27

6 Newton-Conover 164 1:52:03 22:24.56

7 Maiden High 178 1:56:27 23:17.40

8 Bandys 201 1:57:59 23:35.79

Girls 5000 Meter Run

Name Team Time Pts

1 Sarah Faith McAllister Bandys 21:38.10 1

2 Olivia Humphrey East Lincoln 21:55.77 2

3 Caroline Hilliard Bunker Hill 22:52.58 3

4 Alexa Beiberich West Lincoln 23:19.74 4

5 Lindsey Elrod Bunker Hill 23:23.78 5

6 Katie Cornette Bandys 23:25.63 6

7 Makenzie Goodson Bandys 23:26.68 7

8 April George Bandys 24:06.77 8

9 Adriana De La Riva West Caldwell 24:35.24

10 Kaitlyn Eaker West Lincoln 24:40.68 9

11 Grace Gantt West Lincoln 24:59.04 10

12 Katelyn Patterson East Lincoln 25:00.02 11

13 Allayna Ingram Lincolnton 25:18.14 12

14 Makayla Roberts West Caldwell 25:20.46

15 Isabel Radebaugh Lincolnton 25:23.69 13

16 Olivia Stewart East Lincoln 25:25.87 14

17 Keely Stempien West Lincoln 25:39.81 15

18 Emma White East Lincoln 25:44.76 16

19 Destiny Springs Maiden High 25:49.52

20 Jenna Land East Lincoln 26:01.33 17

21 Anna Grace Hinshaw Newton-Conover 26:04.32 18

22 Katie Sheets Newton-Conover 26:10.28 19

23 Ashlyn Rhyne Lincolnton 26:12.02 20

24 Sydney Baucom West Lincoln 26:25.48 21

25 Mackenzie Laney Bandys 26:30.77 22

Girls 5000 Meter Run Team Scores

Team Pts Total Time Average

1 Bandys 44 1:59:08 23:49.59

2 West Lincoln 59 2:05:05 25:00.95

3 East Lincoln 60 2:04:08 24:49.55

4 Bunker Hill 87 2:11:04 26:12.77

5 Lincolnton 109 2:16:45 27:20.99

6 Newton-Conover 136 2:38:22 31:40.36