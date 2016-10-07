Criminal Charges — 10-7-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Wanda Hunt Hawes, 50, of 4932 Clay Rhine Ln. in Iron Station was charged on Sept. 30 with one count of concealment of merchandise.
- Amy Dianne Singleton, 35, of 1876 Arrowood Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 30 with one count of failure to appear.
- Christopher Lee Furr, 20, of 215 Kimberly Dr. in Stanley was charged on Sept. 30 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,600 secured bond was set.
- Michael Alan Thatcher, 25, of 4782 N Nc 16 Business Hwy in Denver was charged on Sept. 30 with one count of failure to appear. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Tracey John Stover, 20, of 2582 Woodland Hill Tr. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 30 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule IV and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Michael Wayne Matney, 22, of 765 Saddlebrook Ln. in Cherryville was charged on Oct. 1 with one count each of larceny, possession of stolen goods, and parole violation. A $2,500 bond was set.
- Bobbie Hendricks Woodie, 47, of 4000 Reepsville Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 1 with one count of simple assault and battery or affray. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Taylor Brooke Eggers, 23, of 2211 21st Ave Se in Hickory was charged on Oct. 1 with one count of possession of control substance schedule of penal institution or local. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Jamie Lee Rhyne, 45, of 724 Madison St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 1 with one count of assault on a female by male over 18 years of age.
- Robert Keith Crawley, 45, of 102 Neighborhood St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 2 with one count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Sarah Michelle Brown, 30, of 6847 Houser Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 2 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Corey Bryon Farris, 27, of 202 Nixon Rd. in Belmont was charged on Oct. 2 with three counts of failure to appear, one count each of driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug equipment or paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Kevin Scott Cook, 42, of 388 Hilltop Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of possession of control substance schedule IV, one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of control substance schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $9,000 secured bond was set.
- Demetrius Rashae Walker, 22, of 3916 Schenley was charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of failure to comply, one count each of failure to appear, injury to personal property, larceny from person, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, interfering with emergency communication, domestic criminal trespassing, larceny of motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, and assault on female.
- Brent Shaun Heavner, 32, 6913 Lackey Rd. in Vale was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of failure to comply.
- Chaska Lynne Motz, 35, of 419 N. Grove St. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 3 with one count each of possession of control substance schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, and possession of control substance schedule IV. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Scott Houser, 30, of 3203 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Oct. 3 with one count of violation of 50B order. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Thomas Christopher Banks, 29, of 285 Nc 274 Hwy in Vale was charged on Oct. 3 with two counts of failure to comply.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login