Big second half lifts Mustangs to 49-14 win at Bunker Hill

MARK PARKER

Special to the LTN

CLAREMONT—East Lincoln was pushed around at times and undisciplined at others. However, the Mustangs were never really out of control of Thursday night’s Southern District-7 2A Conference football game at Bunker Hill.

The Mustangs took the Bears best shot for three quarters before pulling away to a 49-14 on the road.

East Lincoln (6-1 overall, 2-1) bounced back from a close loss last week against cross-county rival Lincolnton and kept Bunker Hill winless (0-7, 0-3). Despite the disparity in records, the Bears gave the Mustangs all they could handle.

Bunker Hill took the opening kickoff and ran over six minutes off the clock in marching 65 yards. The drive was kept alive by a pass interference penalty on fourth down and Seth Miller scored from the 1 to make it 6-0 after a missed PAT.

The penalty by the Mustangs was the first of a flag fest during which they were flagged 15 times for 161 yards. The defense alone was whistled for 109 yards, including five personal foul penalties.

East Lincoln snapped back quickly, needing 124 seconds to go 71yards. Marcus Graham completed five passes on the drive for 63 yards, while Trevor Childers punched in from the 1 for the rushing TD.

Bunker Hill chewed up eight minutes of clock on the next drive, but a fourth-and-goal run by Bernie Briley was snuffed at the 1.

The Mustangs got a personal foul penalty for some breathing room and then used a 46-yard run by Childers ( 6 carries 115 yards) to set up a 19 yard TD pass from Graham to Sidney Dollar.

The Bears again threatened, but a fumble at the Mustangs 5 ended the drive and East Lincoln took the 14-6 lead to halftime.

Graham opened the second half with a 63-yard pass to Cameron Dollar to set up his second TD pass of the game, this one nine yards to Peyton Pesavento.

An interception set the Bears up for another long drive which ended with Miller’s second TD run. He added a two-point conversion to make it 21-14 with 6:13 left in the third quarter.

From there, the Mustangs accelerated. Graham (8 carries 147 yards) added TD runs of 53 and 63 yards in the third quarter. After a Bears fumble recovery early in the fourth quarter, Graham finished his night with a 6-yard scoring strike to Sidney Dollar.

Nate Cureton picked off Demarcus Ruff’s pass and returned it two yards for the final margin.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN