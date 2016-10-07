Around Town — 10-7-16

SATURDAY

BBQ benefit

A benefit BBQ will be held for Lynn Lancaster to help cover medical expenses from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Mundy House, located at 4353 Hwy. 16 N. in Denver. BBQ plates will be available for $10 per plate and will include pork, beans, slaw, bread and dessert. For more information contact Gaynell at (704) 201-4910.

Country breakfast

The United Methodist Men of Bess Chapel United Methodist Church, located at 6073 Flay Rd. in Cherryville will host a country breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. Donations will be accepted.

Baked goods sale

Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, located at 2069 Hwy. 182 in Lincolnton will host a baked goods sale from 7 a.m. until noon.

Night of worship

New Vision Ministries, located at 661 Clark Creek Rd. in Lincolnton will host a ‘Night of Worship’ with “Reckless Mercy” and “3:16” at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Fellowship meal

Laboratory United Methodist Church, located at 1850 Bill Lynch Rd. in Lincolnton will host a fellowship meal at 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information call (704) 735-6605.

Breakfast buffet

Marvin United Methodist Church, located at 2731 Startown Rd. in Lincolnton will host a full breakfast buffet from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. The UMW will also host a bake sale. A $7 donation will be accepted to benefit the parsonage fund.

Laps4Life

The Crisis Pregnancy Center of Lincoln County will host its 3rd annual Laps4Life at Covenant Bible Church, located at 2168 Gastonial Hwy. in Lincolnton from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to come walk a lap and enjoy coffee, donuts, breakfast biscuits, hotdogs, cornhole, bouncy house, kid’s games, facepainting, and more. Everything is on a donation basis. All proceeds will go toward paying off the remainder of the building debt. The event will be moved inside the gym in case of rain or strong wind. If you have any questions, please call (704) 732-3384.

SUNDAY

Reunion

The Anthony reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, located at 6753 Hwy. 182 in Cherryville.

Reunion

A reunion for the descendants of David Henry and Sarah Adeline Smith will be held at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Pentecostal Holiness Church, located at 4352 Macedonia Church Rd. in Vale.

Old-fashioned Sunday

Howard’s Creek Baptist Church, located at 3118 Hwy. 27 W. in Lincolnton will host old-fashioned Sunday with special singing from “The Beacon’s” during the morning worship at 11 a.m.

Reunion

The Winehardt Saine reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Bethphage Lutheran Church, located at 4060 Hwy. 182 in Lincolnton.

Special services

Maranatha Baptist Church, located at 104 Downey Lake Rd. in Dallas will celebrate 40 years at 11 a.m. at 6 p.m. Services will also be held Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. Pastor Chris Doster and special guest preachers Scott Campbell, Randy Davis, Buddy Hoffner and Ben Smith will deliver the messages. Special music will be provided by the Maranatha Choir and guest singers during each service. For more information call (704) 922-3992.

MONDAY

Meeting

East Lincoln Community Garden Club will host a meeting at 10 a.m. at Webbs Chapel United Methodist Church, located in Denver. Guest speaker will be Sherry Beck of the Lake Norman Garden Club. Coffee and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m.

Meeting

The Coalition of Churches will host a meeting at 7 p.m. at Oakland Center (formerly Oakland School) in Lincolnton. Dr. Sherry Hoyle, Superintendent of Lincoln County Schools will give an assessment or information for parents and community patrons in regards to Lincoln County Schools. The public is invited to this meeting.

Meeting

Mended Hearts #379 Chapter will host a meeting in the Pine Room of CaroMont Regional Hospital, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m.