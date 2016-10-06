Week 8 Picks

It’s week eight of the high school football season, and the weather forecast is disrupting the schedule in a big way. Is it just me, or do all tropical storms and hurricanes seem to arrive in North Carolina on Friday’s?

Some of the games in my weekly football picks will be played before this goes to print, therefore this football forecast will be posted online before Thursday’s kickoffs.

There are several big matchups this week, with two of them coming in the Southern District-7 2A conference. Newton-Conover at West Lincoln is big for both teams in their quest to make the playoffs in November, and Thursday’s homecoming game at Maiden between the Blue Devils and West Caldwell features two of the top teams in the league. So here we go.

NEWTON-CONOVER at WEST LINCOLN

The Red Devils come into Friday’s game on a two-game losing streak. After Newton-Conover won their first four games of the season, they have dropped close games to conference opponents West Caldwell and Maiden.

As for the Rebels, they have been very consistent since the season-opening loss at Draughn, with the exception of the Lincolnton game.

People have different opinions on what kind of team has an advantage in games played in the rain. While I’m not totally sure, I do think the Rebels will gain a mental edge if this one is played on a wet field. This one could be very close.

Newton-Conover 28, West Lincoln 24

EAST LINCOLN at BUNKER HILL

The Mustangs don’t lose a whole lot, and my guess is they don’t mind this game being moved to Thursday because it gets them back on the field quicker after last week’s loss to Lincolnton. Some teams might just go through the motions in the week following an emotional game like that one, but I don’t see Coach Mike Byus letting that happen to the Mustangs.

East Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 7

ALEXANDER CENTRAL at NORTH LINCOLN

The Knights have the daunting task of trying to slow down the Alexander Central running game. The Cougars have put up some record-setting numbers not only in the rushing department, but also on the scoreboard. Alexander Central is averaging 57 points per contest, and have scored 75 and 82 in games this season. Maybe the rain can assist in slowing this team down.

Alexander Central 42, North Lincoln 21

LINCOLNTON at BANDYS

The Wolves are also coming off of the emotional game with East Lincoln. For Coach Ledford Gibson, the challenge is to get his team up to play after last week’s big win. In a typical year, I might would go against Lincolnton in this one, thinking it could be a trap game. But the Wolves just have too much speed and talent for the Trojans to pull off this huge upset.

Lincolnton 38, Bandys 14

WEST CALDWELL at MAIDEN

Just another big game in the SD-7. Get used to it, because there will be at least one every week from here on out. Just how similar are these two teams? Both are 2-0 in conference play, and they each have a 5-1 overall record. In addition to that, both team’s only loss came to Hibriten, the number two ranked team in the state 3A poll. This has been a good series between these two, and Thursday’s game features two very good quarterbacks. I’ll go with Caleb Farley and the Blue Devils on homecoming night.

Maiden 35, West Caldwell 28

CHERRYVILLE at THOMAS JEFFERSON

It seems like the Ironmen keep getting closer to that first win for head coach Tim Pruitt, but just can’t quite get over the hump. Thomas Jefferson is a hard team to figure out. The Gryphons are 4-2, but not really sure about the level of competition that they have faced. They lost last week to a pretty good Blacksburg team, but played them close. The Ironmen might have to continue to wait.

Thomas Jefferson 28, Cherryville 27

NORTH GASTON at FORESTVIEW

The Big South race appears to be wide open. But if the Wildcats are going to be a contender, they are going to have to start winning now. That’s a tall task against a good Forestview team, that could rise above the pack. North Gaston has not been very close in their first two conference games, and i look for the trend to continue.

Forestview 34, North Gaston 13

KINGS MOUNTAIN at CREST

At the beginning of the season, this looked to be a huge game in the South Mountain Athletic conference. And while it is still very important, neither team has been as dominant as expected. Crest started slow, but seems to be getting better each week. Kings Mountain has been decimated with injuries, at very key positions. The Chargers defense should be too strong for the Mountaineers, now playing with their backup quarterback.

Crest 28, Kings Mountain 14