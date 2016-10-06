Weather forecast affecting local football games

Staff report

A pair of Southern District-7 2A conference games have been moved up to Thursday night due to the impending weather situation with Hurricane Matthew.

The East Lincoln Mustangs game at Bunker Hill is now scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m., as is the West Caldwell at Maiden contest.

Other local games, Alexander Central at North Lincoln, Newton-Conover at West Lincoln and Lincolnton at Bandys are still on for Friday night as originally scheduled.