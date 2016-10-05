Walking tour highlights three historic cemeteries

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

A walking tour of three historic cemeteries is scheduled for this weekend and organizers said interest in the event has been strong.

“Hopefully, the community response will be strong and there can be even more incorporated into the tour in years to come,” Lincoln County Historical Association executive director Jason Harpe said. “But the tour is well organized and has a lot to offer as it stands.”

St. Luke’s cemetery holds the graves of Maj. Gen. Stephen Dodson Ramseur (1837-1864), William Phifer (died 1863) and Edward Phifer (died 1864), men who all died in the Civil War fighting for the Confederacy.

The Old Methodist Cemetery belongs to First United Methodist Church. Two of its gravestones are for Confederate soldiers — 2nd Lt. Henry W. Wells (no date) and James Ford (1844-1881) are Confederate soldiers buried at the grounds.

The Emmanuel Lutheran Church cemetery or the “Old White Church Cemetery” was recently the recipient of restoration work on the headstones. The first person buried at the cemetery is believed to be Thomas Perkins. His real name could have been Thomas Hawkditch. Church records show that he was “pushed or fell” from a window in the Lincoln County courthouse. Lincolnton resident and author/historian Dan Barefoot will represent John Hoke during the tour, who is buried there.

King is representing First United Methodist, Mary Whisonant will represent St. Luke’s and Edward Little will represent Emmanuel Lutheran. Whisonant is head of the Historic Preservation Committee for her church. Representatives will speak about specific people buried at each location, providing insight into their lives and highlighting their contributions to the community.

The walking tour is scheduled for Oct. 8 from 4-7 p.m. A reception will be held at St. Luke’s Parish House, located at 315 Cedar Street. Light refreshments will be provided at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, located at 216 S. Aspen Street.

Attendees are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. Questions can be addressed to Carol King at cking@kennedyoffice.com or Harpe at lcmh@bellsouth.net.

Image courtesy of Contributed