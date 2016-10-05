Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Soccer

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Thomas Jefferson at Lincoln Charter  5 p.m.

Bandys at Lincolnton  6:30 p.m.

 

Thursday, Oct. 6

Football

West Caldwell at Maiden  7 p.m.

 

Tennis

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Bandys at Lincolnton

Mooresville at North Lincoln

 

Volleyball

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter  4:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Bandys at Lincolnton  4:30 p.m.

 

Golf

West Lincoln at Glen Oaks (Maiden)

 

Friday, Oct. 7

Soccer

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter  5 p.m.

 

Football

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln  7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys  7:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at Bunker Hill  7:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at North Lincoln  7:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson  7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson  7:30 p.m.

Chase at R-S Central  7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Draughn  7:30 p.m.

East Rutherford at Shelby  7:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Crest  7:30 p.m.

South Point at Ashbrook  7:30 p.m.

East Gaston at Hunter Huss  7:30 p.m.

North Gaston at Forestview  7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard  7:30 p.m.

Hickory at South Caldwell  7:30 p.m.

Patton at St. Stephens  7:30 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom  7:30 p.m.

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep  7:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer  7:30 p.m.

Mooresville at West Iredell  7:30 p.m.

South Iredell at Lake Norman  7:30 p.m.

Statesville at North Iredell  7:30 p.m.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login