Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Soccer

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Thomas Jefferson at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Bandys at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Football

West Caldwell at Maiden 7 p.m.

Tennis

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Bandys at Lincolnton

Mooresville at North Lincoln

Volleyball

Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter 4:30 p.m.

West Lincoln at Newton-Conover

Bunker Hill at East Lincoln

Bandys at Lincolnton 4:30 p.m.

Golf

West Lincoln at Glen Oaks (Maiden)

Friday, Oct. 7

Soccer

Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.

Football

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton at Bandys 7:30 p.m.

East Lincoln at Bunker Hill 7:30 p.m.

Alexander Central at North Lincoln 7:30 p.m.

Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson 7:30 p.m.

Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson 7:30 p.m.

Chase at R-S Central 7:30 p.m.

East Burke at Draughn 7:30 p.m.

East Rutherford at Shelby 7:30 p.m.

Kings Mountain at Crest 7:30 p.m.

South Point at Ashbrook 7:30 p.m.

East Gaston at Hunter Huss 7:30 p.m.

North Gaston at Forestview 7:30 p.m.

Hibriten at Fred T. Foard 7:30 p.m.

Hickory at South Caldwell 7:30 p.m.

Patton at St. Stephens 7:30 p.m.

Watauga at Freedom 7:30 p.m.

Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep 7:30 p.m.

Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer 7:30 p.m.

Mooresville at West Iredell 7:30 p.m.

South Iredell at Lake Norman 7:30 p.m.

Statesville at North Iredell 7:30 p.m.