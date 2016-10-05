This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Soccer
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Thomas Jefferson at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Bandys at Lincolnton 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Football
West Caldwell at Maiden 7 p.m.
Tennis
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Bunker Hill at East Lincoln
Bandys at Lincolnton
Mooresville at North Lincoln
Volleyball
Pine Lake Prep at Lincoln Charter 4:30 p.m.
West Lincoln at Newton-Conover
Bunker Hill at East Lincoln
Bandys at Lincolnton 4:30 p.m.
Golf
West Lincoln at Glen Oaks (Maiden)
Friday, Oct. 7
Soccer
Piedmont Charter at Lincoln Charter 5 p.m.
Football
Newton-Conover at West Lincoln 7:30 p.m.
Lincolnton at Bandys 7:30 p.m.
East Lincoln at Bunker Hill 7:30 p.m.
Alexander Central at North Lincoln 7:30 p.m.
Cherryville at Thomas Jefferson 7:30 p.m.
Bessemer City at Community School of Davidson 7:30 p.m.
Chase at R-S Central 7:30 p.m.
East Burke at Draughn 7:30 p.m.
East Rutherford at Shelby 7:30 p.m.
Kings Mountain at Crest 7:30 p.m.
South Point at Ashbrook 7:30 p.m.
East Gaston at Hunter Huss 7:30 p.m.
North Gaston at Forestview 7:30 p.m.
Hibriten at Fred T. Foard 7:30 p.m.
Hickory at South Caldwell 7:30 p.m.
Patton at St. Stephens 7:30 p.m.
Watauga at Freedom 7:30 p.m.
Highland Tech at Pine Lake Prep 7:30 p.m.
Lake Norman Charter at Stuart Cramer 7:30 p.m.
Mooresville at West Iredell 7:30 p.m.
South Iredell at Lake Norman 7:30 p.m.
Statesville at North Iredell 7:30 p.m.
