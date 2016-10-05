Rebels host Red Devils Friday in key matchup

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Newton-Conover visits West Lincoln this Friday night with both teams in need of the Southern District-7 2A victory. While all conference games are important, this one seems a little more critical.

The Red Devils come in on a two-game losing streak. After beginning the season with a 4-0 start in nonconference play, Newton-Conover has dropped back to back games to open conference play.

Two weeks ago, the Red Devils lost a heartbreaker at West Caldwell by a score of 14-12. They failed to convert on either of their extra point attempts, then missed a 42-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Then last week, Newton-Conover played a close game at rival Maiden, but came up short in a 33-28 loss to the Blue Devils. So the Red Devils are desperate to get back in the win column.

The Rebels are 1-1 in conference play, and have the same 4-2 overall record as Newton-Conover. West Lincoln finished 3-1 in nonconference play, with their only coming at Draughn in the season opener.

The Rebels lost two weeks ago at Lincolnton in their SD-7 opener, then defeated Bunker Hill 49-12 last Friday night.

Friday’s game is very important for many reasons, including the upcoming conference schedule. The Red Devils are on the road next week at East Lincoln, then host Lincolnton the following week. If Newton-Conover loses at West Lincoln Friday night, they could be staring at an 0-5 start in the SD-7.

For West Lincoln, the future schedule is not a lot better. The Rebels travel to West Caldwell next Friday, then host Maiden on October 21. After a trip to Bandys on the last Friday in October, West Lincoln closes out the regular season at East Lincoln. That’s three of the final four games on the road for the Rebels.

In a very good Southern District-7 2A conference, every game is important. But you can see why this one has a little more attention on it.

West Lincoln could take a big step towards a playoff berth with a victory, and the Red Devils could be on the outside looking in unless they can get the win, even after a 4-0 start.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN