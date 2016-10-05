Officers search for missing woman

Staff report

The Lincolnton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Officers said Carla Jean Wilson, 45, who has no permanent address, according to a press release, was reported missing on Oct. 4 by a relative.

Officers said she was last seen on Sept. 29 at around noon in the 900 block of East Pine Street in Lincolnton. She was described as a 5-foot-6 black female with black hair and black eyes who weights 200 pounds.

Officers said Wilson is known to frequent the areas of E. Pine Street and Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton.

Anyone who has any information about the whereabouts or status of Wilson is asked to call the Lincolnton Police Department at (704) 736-8900 or contact the Lincolnton-Lincoln County Crimestoppers at (704) 736-8909

Image courtesy of LPD