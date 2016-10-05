McCall’s ‘desire to serve’ drives run for county seat

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

Anita McCall isn’t afraid of a challenge.

The Republican, making her second run at a seat on the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, said she has always been inspired by seemingly monumental tasks.

“It just isn’t in me to give up,” she said. “I like to follow through on things and if I’m challenged, I will make sure that I succeed. Running for a second time comes down to my desire to serve.”

Proof of that desire was evident when she served as the event chair for the Lincolnton Food and WineFest. According to McCall, she was told by city officials that a $4,000 loss for a first-time event would be considered a success. When the dust cleared and the vendors had left Main Street, the event netted a profit in its inaugural year.

“I knew where every single penny went and I was meticulous about where we spent our money,” she said. “We made a $15,000 profit thanks to the volunteers and efforts of so many people who cared to make it a success. I refused to accept a loss in the first year. I’m very proud of that.”

McCall grew up in Stanley and attended East Gaston High School. She moved to Lincoln County nearly two decades ago when she married Charles McCall. The couple has a daughter, Brittany McCall McDaniel, son-in-law Jason McDaniel and a 2-year-old grandson named Dalton, also of Lincolnton.

McCall said it has always been important for her to be active in the community.

“It’s important to be active in the community where you live,” she said. “When I lived in Stanley I was involved there. As we get older, you realize how important that is. After my daughter was grown, it allowed me to do more things and I’ve been active on the city boards for six years. Even if you can’t do a lot, everyone should make an effort to do something.”

McCall is active on the Lincolnton planning and zoning board, Downtown Development Association board of managers, Downtown Strategic Planning Task Force/Steering Committee and board of adjustments.

The Lincolnton resident and owner of Anita McCall/Design Drafting Service said that, if elected, her three decades in the engineering field, specifically in project management, make her qualifications unique to the board of commissioners.

“When you are project managing anything, you want to keep your budget as tight as you can as well as on schedule,” she said. “I’ve had experience in managing architectural, electrical and mechanical aspects of construction and nobody else has that experience. I feel that I am uniquely qualified to assist the county.”

As Lincoln County experiences growth, McCall said she can provide insight that can be invaluable.

“My experience in new developments and making sure the infrastructure is in place for that development make my qualifications desirable, I think,” she said. “People like to think that the infrastructure should come first but it just can’t. You don’t know where the growth is going to be until the land is purchased for the development and then you get the plans from a developer expressing what they want to do.”

McCall said she is versed in evaluating the water and sewer capacities and requirements for new construction.

“We can’t strong-arm the developers into coughing up money for the local infrastructure,” she said. “You can work with them to get some of the things we need in the county. If it’s a large development you can communicate that we need a school in that area. Can they include that in their development on that property? Or a park? You can ask for these things and I am familiar with that.”

McCall, who was edged by commissioner Bill Beam by just 131 votes in the 2014 Republican Party primary, said the “no-kill” status that Lincoln County has been working toward with Lincoln County Animal Services needs to be pursued more aggressively.

McCall said there are several important capital projects the county has in motion.

“We have a tremendous amount of these projects coming,” she said. “We have an airport business park for $7.8 million, West Lincoln library for $150,000, a government center is going to cost us $15 million, the Citizens Center and the courts are getting renovated along with a medical arts roof, costing about $350,000, with $1.1 million going into the new senior services facility … School renovations are costing $13.5 million. We have $41.7 million in projects and that is a lot of money for Lincoln County over a three-year period. Some of it will help us a lot, one by one. Some of this has been kicked down the road by past commissioners and the downturn in the economy in 2008 and as we are coming out of that, our budget is getting back to where it should be. I’m a numbers girl and you have to know what you’ve got and how much you can spend.”

With chairwoman Cecelia Martin not returning to the board after a defeat in the Republican Party primary, McCall, along with Democrat Elaine Jenkins, represent the potential for a female voice on the board. McCall isn’t inspired by that notion at all.

“For me, it’s about qualifications and what your experience brings to the table,” she said. “I could care less about gender. What can you do for this county? That’s what matters to me.”

There will be at least two new commissioners on the board after November’s election. Beyond Martin, Commissioner Alex Patton isn’t seeking re-election.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman