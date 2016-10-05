Man arrested after car chase

Staff report

A Greenville man is facing several felony charges after allegedly leading Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a car chase.

Jeramie Quortez Hawthorne, 29, of 125 Hicks Road, was arrested on Monday and charged with being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing from officers.

Deputies said that at around 8 a.m. Hawthorne, who had allegedly been involved in a hit-and-run earlier on Highway 150 East, was driving toward Iron Station Elementary School when he saw a deputy directing traffic, turned into the school parking area and drove through a grassy area and back onto Highway 27 East.

The deputy followed Hawthorne into Gaston County, where he wrecked near Black Snake Road and was arrested.

Hawthorne was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, felony assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of crack cocaine, misdemeanor possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while license revoked. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO