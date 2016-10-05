Lincoln County Animal Services sponsors successful rabies clinic

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincoln County Animal Services collaborated with volunteers from the Lincoln County Animal Hospital and the Humane Society of Lincoln County for a low-cost rabies clinic on Saturday afternoon.

“Every owner of a domestic dog, cat or ferret in North Carolina is required by law to have their animal vaccinated for rabies by four months of age and to keep it current throughout the animal’s lifespan,” Lincoln County Animal Services director Hannah Beaver said. “These rabies clinics provide an affordable and convenient way for people to keep up on their animal’s rabies vaccinations. For pets, a current vaccination, followed by a booster, can protect them if they are exposed to rabies, which in turn protects public health and pet owners.”

Pet owners from across Lincoln County gathered outside the Department of Social Services, where 118 animals received their annual rabies vaccination. Dr. Karen Miller and her team of veterinarians offered both one-year and three-year shots for $7 each.

“We all volunteer our time, no one is getting paid for these rabies clinics,” Miller said. “We’re all just trying to come together for the good of our community, our pets and their owners. Anything we can do to make it easier for the people in terms of removing obstacles and providing accessible, cost-effective health care. It’s easier to just drive up and have us do the vaccination without even getting out of the car as opposed to coming to the clinic where the pet may become nervous or scared. The animal shelter, Humane Society and veterinarians, we’re all on the same page and trying to work together for the common good.”

Lincoln County Animal Services is legally required to sponsor at least one rabies clinic each year and Saturday’s clinic marked the fourth that the department has sponsored in 2016. Beaver, in her first month as director of animal services, said she hopes to expand on the services offered to the public in the future while holding clinics as regularly as possible.

“Working together with volunteer groups and veterinarians to provide services to the public is what our work is all about,” Beaver said. “We are thankful to have partners all over the county that are interested in the health and wellbeing of animals in our community, and are willing to contribute in any way that they can.”

Any pet owners who missed the event can bring their animal to the shelter during regular business hours to receive a one-year rabies vaccination at the same price of just $7. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The shelter is located at 650 John Howel Memorial Drive in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Contributed