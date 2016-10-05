Football standouts recognized for performances

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Friday night’s action in Lincoln county was again exciting, especially for those who attended the Lincolnton at East Lincoln Southern District-7 battle.

The Wolves and the Mustangs had a classic back-and-forth battle in which neither team ever had more than a seven point lead. It was truly one of those “last team with the ball will win” kind of games.

In their homecoming game at West Lincoln, the Rebels picked up their fourth win of the season against just two losses. Coach Tom Sain’s team is now in a position to battle the rest of the SD-7 for a playoff berth. But it won’t be easy. West Lincoln’s final five opponents have a combined record of 21-9.

North Lincoln played 4A Mooresville, a school that has about twice their enrollment. The Knights hung with the Blue Devils for a quarter or so, but Mooresville built a three-touchdown lead by halftime.

Each week, players from each county school are recognized for their efforts on the field. For the Rebels, senior Dallas Bridges had a tremendous game on both sides of the ball. But it was his defensive effort that might be remembered for a long time.

The defensive back picked off three Bunker Hill passes, returning one of them for a touchdown. Bridges also had six tackles in the game, and four more pass breakups.

On offense, Sain pointed out the play of wide receiver Michael Rhodes. The senior blocked well all night, playing a big part in West Lincoln’s 336 yards rushing.

For North Lincoln, senior Steven Jackson once again had a big night running the football. The running back gained 127 yards on just 13 carries for the Knights, including a 46-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of their game against Mooresville.

On the defensive side, Jordan Ulibarri played well for North Lincoln. The senior defensive back recorded seven solo tackles, and assisted on two more.

In the battle of the two undefeateds, the Mustangs and the Wolves had many players that stood out Friday night.

East Lincoln offensive lineman Gage Welborn was recognized for his play in the trenches. The junior helped open lanes for the Mustang ground game that gained 243 yards on the ground against Lincolnton.

As for the defense, senior Eli Smith played a terrific game for Coach Mike Byus’ team. The linebacker had nine tackles against the Wolves, and forced two fumbles.

For Lincolnton, wide receiver Sage Surratt had 20 receptions for 175 yards and three touchdowns. The senior caught the game-winner from quarterback Cordel Littlejohn with just 13 seconds remaining in the game. The 20 catches in a game is tied for second most all-time in North Carolina.

On defense, linebacker Xavier Littlejohn recorded eight tackles for the Wolves. The senior had two sacks and forced a fumble against the Mustangs.



Others: Brandon Schesny, West Lincoln, had 22 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in the Rebels win over Bunker Hill. Devan Rigdon, East Lincoln, played well up front for the Mustangs. The junior offensive lineman helped pave the way for 253 yards rushing for the Mustangs. Marcus Graham, East Lincoln, ran for 173 yards and a touchdown in Friday’s game against rival Lincolnton. Cordel Littlejohn completed 27 of 37 passes for 267 yards and four touchdowns against the Mustangs. The junior quarterback also ran for 61 yards and a pair of touchdowns.