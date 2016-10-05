City should react to local pay study

Lincolnton’s City Council will likely discuss on Thursday the findings of a study that evaluated the salaries of city employees.

We already know that the Piedmont Triad Regional Council, which conducted the study, has pinpointed several areas where the city’s salaries are lagging behind other similar municipalities. It’s important that the members of the City Council look carefully at those recommendations and then make the decision that will lead to better employee retention.

We’ve seen the results of the city not keeping pace with salaries for its employees. The police department, for instance, has lost several employees over the last few years to other local governments because of low pay. That’s harmful to the city for a number of reasons.

Each time a new employee is hired, the city has to invest time and resources into training that person. That employee has to learn the ins and outs of city government procedures and their job. The city is better off when it hires good employees and is able to keep them.