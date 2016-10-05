Chris Herren to tell his story in Denver

Staff report

The Chris Herren story is coming to East Lincoln High School.

Herren, a basketball legend from Fall River, Massachusetts dreamed of playing for his hometown Boston Celtics. As a high school all-american, he broke scoring records and was recruited by top colleges.

Herren was featured in Sports Illustrated and became the focus of an acclaimed book, Fall River Dreams. He realized his lifelong dream of playing in the NBA when he was drafted by the Denver Nuggets in 1999, and traded to the Celtics the following season.

But Herron lost it all due to substance abuse.

Now, he has been alcohol and drug-free since August of 2008. Herren has refocused his life to put his sobriety and family above all else.

He shares his harrowing story of abuse and recovery in his memoir, Basketball Junkie, as well as in numerous interviews throughout the Emmy nominated ESPN Films documentary Unguarded, of which he is the subject.

Now Herren is sharing his story through inspiring presentations across the country. A tale of descent into addiction and a miraculous recovery and his new life mission: to share his story with audiences with hope of reaching at least one person and making a difference in their life.

Herren will be presenting his story at East Lincoln High on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m. The event is free to the public and seating is on a first-come basis.