Around Town — 10-5-16

TODAY

Program

Lincoln County Senior Services, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a representative from DSS to answer any questions you have concerning Medicaid, Food and Nutrition Services or Energy Assistance Programs from 8:30 until 12. At 10, some Lincolnton Firefighters will be here for our monthly FYI program on Disaster Preparedness. At 11 am, will be our Self Defense for Seniors class.

Blood Drive

The Parish Nursing Team, at St. Peter by the Lake Episcopal Church in Denver is sponsoring a Blood Drive from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Please log online to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: ST PETER to schedule your appointment. For more information please call (704) 483- 1684 or (704) 663- 9027.

THURSDAY

Meeting

The Senior Center, located at 514 S Academy St. in Lincolnton will host the National Federation of the Blind from 10 a.m. until Noon. For information call Carolyn Goforth at (704) 447-5076.

FRIDAY



Health

Lincoln County Senior Services, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host their annual Health Fair and Flue Shot Clinic from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.. Ages 60 and up welcome. For more information please call (704) 732-9053.