Trident Trikes celebrates new facility with grand opening

PHIL PERRY

Senior Writer

A Lincolnton business will celebrate a grand opening this weekend at its renovated facility on North Poplar Street.

Trident Trikes owner Tom Flohr, 59, is passionate about bikes. In recent years, he has been equally passionate about recumbent trikes. The lifelong biking enthusiast bought a building that was in dire need of repair and turned it into a reflection of his personal taste and the aesthetics of what could easily be compared a craft brewery, a Greenwich Village coffee shop or bookstore. A “before” photo hangs at the entrance.

A leather sofa, flat screen television and full-service kitchen rests near the workshop and adjacent to a parts storage area.

“It has taken on a life of its own,” Flohr said. “We had a basic vision in mind for the property but as you get into a project like this you get fresh ideas and possibilities all the time. It has been a lot of work but a lot of fun, too.”

The building was once the “Farmers and Building Supply” warehouse mere feet from the Marcia H. Cloninger Rail Trail. Flohr used as much of the old building as possible, even repurposing the old siding as roof material that can be seen from inside the showroom through exposed beams and ductwork. The new siding is custom painted to look like rusted or aged metal.

For good measure, water fountains for both humans dogs were installed right off of the rail trail, behind the building, for the public to partake in while running, walking or biking. It took 14 months of constant motion to complete the restoration.

“The only thing original is the floor and most of the roof trusses,” he said. “We wanted to keep the cathedral feel but we also had to bring it up to code.”

Two grants were involved in the funding through the Downtown Association of Lincolnton. One was architectural and the other was for the facade.

Trident Trikes has about 50 dealers worldwide, with no dealerships in North Carolina.

“That was purposeful,” he said. “We want as many customers as possible to visit us and that also brings people into Lincolnton. We have a distributor in Europe who is distributing our product.”

The company ships worldwide from a DHL warehouse facility in Charlotte. Currently, the business offers 20 models of trikes, with 15 currently on the racks. A titanium battery can provide 25 miles of all-electric riding for a person weighing 175 pounds on level ground. It will provide 60 miles of “pedal assisted” motion based on the same criteria. The motors are hidden in the hubs and provide the rider with control and the options of blending the motor with their own pedal-generated energy.

“I used to think that a battery was cheating but you’re still doing 90 percent of the work,” Flohr said. “I now understand the value of it and for folks with health problems who used to ride a traditional bike, this is a great alternative that keeps them riding. They are fun for anyone. My customers come in all ages, really.”

The battery allows for an “assisted” ride where the rider decides how much of the work they are going to do.

Initially, Flohr’s desire to build a tandem bike led to his business.

Innovation is a driving force in his work. Flohr takes pride in finding ways to custom fit virtually anyone, regardless of size or physical limitations or disability.

“I tell people to come in and let’s see what we can work out,” he said. “There have been obstacles that I couldn’t overcome but, usually, we can figure out a way for them to ride and enjoy it.”

Fat tire bikes that have taken the industry by storm presented such an appeal to riders that Flohr had to take notice. He produced models dedicated to the off road and beach riding craze.

“Right now, I can’t keep them in stock,” he said. “They have been our best seller this year. A person who owns a fat tire trike will own other trikes. These are made for a specific purpose.”

Flohr said original plans for prototypes are rather crude in design but as the idea develops, they become more technical when jigs must be created as he hones in on a final rendition of a specific part.

“I communicate with people in China every day,” he said. “We design new trikes over the internet. It’s a concept first, then a prototype.”

Flohr said his offerings are half and sometimes a third of the price of his competitors’ product lines and he feels Trident Trikes offers value and innovation and a great price point.

The business has made community connections, lending trikes for use at Wounded Warriors events.

The three-decade-long member of the Lincolnton Bicycle Club offers trikes for as little as $1,000 and as much as $6,000 for a tandem. Other factors include customizations, which can be done on request.

Most of the trikes carry a 275-pound weight capacity but the Titan model is rated at 400 pounds. The Titan is priced at $1,650.

Betty Flohr handles much of the business side of the shop. She communicates with dealers and answers their customer’s questions regarding the products. She will soon be opening a jewelry/craft shop in one spacious area separate from the shop. Their daughter, Shelley, served as the creative director for the aesthetics of the interior.

Flohr keeps a strong online presence and says said he encourages rider input and suggestions from his customers. He has taken many notes regarding their riding experiences and keeps an open mind to making his product even better while keeping his price points reasonable.

“There isn’t negotiations involved in my pricing,” he said. “My margins are tight and, generally, someone who wants a trike knows what they want and they have done their own research.”

The company has a five-year warranty on frames and seats, which it manufactures. Components have a one-year warranty.

Innovations include suspension models with a horizontal approach to a softer ride, avoiding the bouncing action of its vertical competitors.

A stowaway system allows for the trikes to fold for easy storage and, in 2017, Trident Trikes will debut a new model that can be transported on an airplane.

“Every trike we make folds,” he said. “I have flown to Germany with this prototype. It weighs 40 pounds and the hinges make it a little heavier, about three pounds heavier.”

Flohr said one of the biggest challenges in making a trike that folds up enough to transport on a plane and not exceed size requirements comes in the adjustments.

“When you make an adjustment in one place it directly affects another area,” he said. It takes time to get it just right. We are almost there with this product.”

The bike features quick-release pedals, custom hubs on 18-inch wheels and will be called the “Odyssey.”

The grand opening for the facility will be held Oct. 1 from 12-6 p.m. An open house will follow with refreshments provided.

The shop is open all day on Sunday and Tuesday and by appointment. Visit Trident Trikes on Facebook or at tridenttrikes.com.

Image courtesy of Phil Perry