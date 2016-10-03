Reader’s Forum

Planning board helps shape county’s future

According to our county government site, the job of the Lincoln County Planning Board is to prepare, administer and interpret ordinances that enhance the quality of life in Lincoln County and provide orderly development. It is an advisory board to the county commissioners in matters of land use planning.

The makeup of the planning board is critically important for healthy growth and development in all areas of our county. There are good reasons why the nine members of the Lincoln County planning board consist of one representative from Howards Creek township, Northbrook township, Lincolnton township, Ironton township, Catawba Springs township and four at-large members.

Some very wise officials in the past knew how important it would be to have a diverse group of people from each area of the county make recommendations for all areas of the county. If only the representatives of the area in question made recommendations, could they do so based on the best decision for the land in question and our whole county without yielding to pressures from their next door neighbors, community organizations, local public officials, churches, the land owner or developer? Would they make their decision based on our zoning laws and what is best for this piece of land? Would this decision also take into account impact on not just areas roads, schools, parks and infrastructure but also the impact on the whole county?

The county planning board is made up of nine people from various walks of life, areas of the county, occupations and economic backgrounds. Our varying views come together to make the best recommendations we can to the county commissioners based on all the evidence presented. Do we take into consideration the testimony of landowners, developers, neighbors, professional planners and members of our board from the area in questions? Of course we do.

But if decisions were left in the hands of only the citizens from the area in question, would we end up with equity countywide? This is the reason for the makeup of the county planning board.

Most important is who holds these seats on the planning board. Planning board members are appointed by the county commissioners based on many varied qualifications but should never be based on politics. There is way too much at stake in our fast-growing county to leave it in the hands of political appointees and residents with hidden agendas. If you feel strongly about how your area is developing make sure you attend area planning meetings and elect responsible leaders. Your county commissioners appoint the planning board. Who you elect affects the makeup of the planning board and how their decisions will impact the future of your county and how it develops in the future.

Christine Poinsette

Chair, Lincoln County Planning Board