Obituaries — 10-3-16

Mary Vivian Hoyle Willis

VALE — Mrs. Mary Vivian Hoyle Willis, 97, of 358 Hwy. 274, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2016 at her residence.

Mrs. Willis was born in Lincoln County, on May 2, 1919 a daughter of the late Benjamin Harrison Hoyle and Eva Jane Carothers Hoyle. She was retired from Sweetree in Cherryville as a seamstress. Mrs. Willis was a member of Hull’s Grove Baptist Church where she was a member of the WMU. She was also a former Sunday School Teacher and Vacation Bible School Teacher.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rufus Paul Willis; a son, Oliver Gene Willis; a son-in-law, Roger Huss; a brother, Donald Hoyle and a sister, Bernice Houser.

Survivors include her daughter, Paulette Huss of Crouse; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Willis of Vale; four grandchildren, Travis Huss, Stephanie Huss Creighton and husband, Michael, Regina Dale Sanders and husband Robert, Melissa Huss Crespo and husband, Lito; six great grandchildren, Harley Ann Creighton, Miranda Leigh Creighton, Lance Dale Crespo, Kaylee Dawn Willis, Cassie Lynnmaire Creighton and James Paul Sanders and a sister, Christine Craig of Vale.

Visitation will be this evening, October 3, 2016 from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Hull’s Grove Baptist Church and at other times the family will be at the home. Funeral services will be held today at 3 p.m. at Hull’s Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Travis Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hull’s Grove Baptist Church, 6670 W. Hwy. 27, Vale, NC 28168 or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Dr., Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Katie Ward Mapes

Katie Ward Mapes, age 81, of 288 Sylvia Lake Road in Lincolnton died Saturday, October 1, 2016.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Hollybrook Cemetery in Lincolnton with Rev. Bill Stanley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mapes was born February 8, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Clint and Alice Lorene Hartman Ward. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Eugene Mapes, Sr.; three brothers, Harry Ward, James Ward, Bobby Ward and one sister, Murriel Ward. Mrs. Mapes was retired from Temp-Vent and a former member of the Motor Maids, a national motorcycle organization for ladies only.

She is survived by two sons, Floyd “Bucky” Mapes, Jr. of Lincolnton and Marshall Mapes and wife, Kelly of Lincolnton; two grandchildren, Mark Mapes of Lincolnton and Brittany Mapes of Lincolnton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christian Ministry of Lincoln County, 207 South Poplar Street, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Frankie Clippard Ingle

Frankie Clippard Ingle, 82, of Vale passed away September 29, 2016 at CMC Lincoln.

She was born in Lincoln County on July 15, 1934 to the late Rufus Alexander and Ferrie Willie Watts Clippard. Frankie was a proud homemaker whose life centered on her family. She was a nature and animal lover as well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by nine siblings, Sue Clippard Little, Betty Clippard Little, Bonnie Clippard Arrowood, Helen Roberts, Margaret Caskey, James Clippard, T.B. Clippard, Calvin Clippard, and Marvel Clippard Price.

Frankie is survived by her husband, Mike Ingle, Jr.; four children, Wanda Whitaker and husband Rocky, Donnie Clippard and wife Marlean, Mike Ingle and wife Joan, and Lisa Wehunt; five grandchildren, Mike Whitaker and wife Tiffany, David Whitaker, Kara Ingle, Heather Wehunt, and Michael Ingle; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Rice and husband Nick, Haillie Whitaker and Kennadi Whitaker and one great-great-grandchild, Lilli Rice.

The Ingle family received friends Sunday, October 2, 2016 from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. at E.F. Drum Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life followed at 4 p.m. in the chapel of E.F. Drum Funeral Home.

Ben Lester Schronce

IRON STATION — Ben Lester Schronce, age 68, of 6569 Schronce Road, Iron Station died Saturday, October 1, 2016.

His funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, 2016 in the Warlick Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Johnny Hewett officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Warlick Funeral Home.

Mr. Schronce was born on October 23, 1947 and was the son of the late Hulick Cosby and Eurver Michael Shronce. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Crabtree Schronce; one son, Ben Lester “BJ” Schronce, Jr. and a brother, Elliott Shronce. He was the owner of Ben’s Automotive and was a long time drag racer known as a High Winding, Wheel Standing, Gear Jammer.

Mr. Schronce is survived by two daughters, Linda S. Reape of Vale and Jeannie S. Jennings; two honorary sons, Elliott Chapman and Leonard Pate; five brothers, Melvin Shronce of Iron Station, John Haney Shronce of Sherrills Ford, Dale Shronce of Iron Station, Floyd “Chick” Shronce of Iron Station and Boyce Shronce of Iron Station; three sisters, Joyce Reel of Iron Station, Janice Hinkle of Iron Station and Virginia “Jenny” Miller of Iron Station; four grandchildren, Hannah Farrow, Michael Heafner, Kelly Heafner and Olivia Schronce; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Johnsen and Logan Tuno.

Madeline Sain Elmore

Madeline Sain Elmore, age 88, formerly of West Main Street in Lincolnton died Saturday, October 1, 2016.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. this evening, October 3, 2016 at Warlick Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 4, 2016 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Pastor Michael Collins will officiate. Burial will be in Hollybrook Cemetery.

Mrs. Elmore was born April 13, 1928, in Cleveland County. She was the daughter of the late Guy Frank Sain and Elizabeth Richards Sain. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 year, Lee “Flop” Elmore. Mrs. Elmore worked as an administrative secretary for Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools for 25 years. Madeline was known for her volunteering and service in the community. Her volunteer activities included chair of the Lincoln County Democratic Women, chair of the July 4th Downtown Parade Committee, president of the North Carolina Association of Educational Office Personal, Lincoln Arts Council Chair, and appointment to the National Draft Board. Several years ago Madeline was named Lincoln County Woman of the Year by the Lincolnton Business and Professional Women for her many contributions to the community.

Survivors include her daughter, Ann E. Berlam and husband Bob of Naples, Fla.; sons, Mickie Elmore of Greensboro, Eddie Elmore of Reno, Nev., and Bill Elmore and wife Beth of Flat Rock; brother, Danny Sain of Wilson; sisters, Marie S. Abernathy, Betty S. Mauney, Carolyn S. Ballard all of Lincolnton, and Phyllis S. Major of Mooresville; grandchildren, Lisa Jones of Lexington, Allison Isley of Kernersville, Bobby Elmore and Timothy Elmore of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Christopher Elmore of Gastonia; and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials are requested in memory of Madeline to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 216 South Aspen St., Lincolnton, NC, 28092.

Myrtle Emogene Hubbard Chambers

Myrtle Emogene Hubbard Chambers, 84, of Maiden died September 29, 2016.

A memorial service was held October 1, 2016 at 3 p.m. at Maiden Wesleyan Church.

Joel Norris Havner

Joel Norris Havner, 76, of Catawba died September 30, 2016.

The family received friends October 2, 2016 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden.

Edwina Faye Covington Hildebran

Edwina Faye Covington Hildebran, 52, of Maiden died September 24, 2016.

A funeral service will be held October 4, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Myra Vann Hosley

Myra Vann Hosley, 70, of Lincolnton died October 1, 2016.

A funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. today at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Renee Toller Clark

Renee Toller Clark, 44, of Cherryville died September 29, 2016.

Visitation will be held on October 4, 2016 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at Stamey-Cherrvyille Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel.

