Men charged with possessing stolen handgun, meth

Staff report

Four people have been charged with possessing meth and a stolen handgun.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Alfred Rhyne, 33, Phillip James Preston, 33, Bradley James Flowers, 19, and Justin Dru Bragg, 29, after serving a search warrant at 921 South Ingleside Farm Road in Iron Station on Tuesday.

Narcotics detectives went to the residence looking for Rhyne, who is accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover detective. When detectives arrived at the residence to serve the warrant, they saw multiple men in an outbuilding with the door open.

Detectives approached the building and searched everyone for weapons. Detectives located Rhyne inside the outbuilding and placed him into custody. Detectives saw, in plain view, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Narcotics detectives secured the outbuilding and residence and obtained a search warrant. During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located methamphetamine, digital scales, plastic baggies and a stolen handgun.

Detectives conducted interviews with the men and determined that several of them had, at some point, possessed the stolen handgun. Three of the men who had possessed the handgun were also convicted felons. The handgun was listed as stolen from Weddington.

Rhyne, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Road in Iron Station, was charged with one felony count each of sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and two felony counts each of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $45,000 secured bond.

Preston, of 921 S. Ingleside Farm Road in Iron Station, was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Flowers, of 899 South Ingleside Farm Road in Iron Station, was charged with one felony count each of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $40,000 secured bond.

Bragg, 29, of 3125 Bittersweet Trail in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to sell a schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $6,000 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO