Men charged with child sexual assaults

Staff report

Two Lincolnton men have been arrested in connection with separate child sexual assaults.

Scott Allen Sherbert, 47, of Davis Road in Lincolnton, has been charged by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor in connection with incidents that occurred between January 2005 and December 2009.

Shaun Michael Simons, 35, of Green Acres Road in Lincolnton, is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl who he is related to. He was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Deputies said they charged Sherbert after receiving a report on Sept. 16 about the sexual assaults. Sherbert was arrested on Wednesday. He was issued a $100,000 secured bond.

Simons was arrested by the Albemarle Police Department on Monday and issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Image courtesy of LCSO