Lincolnton Police Department officers wear pink badges for breast cancer

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Lincolnton Police Department officers will wear pink badges throughout the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Police Chief Rodney Jordan and his officers have adopted a “Care to Wear Pink” theme for the month in an effort to raise money and awareness for the fight against breast cancer.

“We were just sitting around talking one day trying to come up with ways to show more support,” Jordan said. “The idea of getting pink badges caught on and everybody liked it so Capt. Brian Greene ran with getting the orders. It was unanimous, everybody wanted to do this.”

Departments from all over the United States are trading in their traditional gold badges until November. The Fredericksburg Police Department in Virginia took it a step further, dedicating a patrol car with pink lettering and a pink ribbon to help spread the word about breast cancer.

Lincolnton officers have worn pink ribbons on their uniforms in the past, but decided to opt for badges this year with a portion of the cost to be put toward research in support of the disease.

“Every officer will have a pink badge on,” Jordan said. “The thought behind that is that people will notice the officer wearing a pink badge and the more awareness that we can bring to breast cancer, then possibly there will be more donations and more research can be done.”

More than 249,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with invasive breast cancer every year, and nearly 41,000 die from the disease. National Breast Cancer Awareness Month was founded in 1985 with the intent of increasing awareness and raising funds for research into its cause, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure.

“We’re just trying to do our part to help,” Jordan said. “I think most of us here either know someone or have family members that at some point have been touched by breast cancer. It means a lot to all of us and we want to get the message out.”

Image courtesy of Contributed