High School Football Scoreboard

AC Reynolds 34, Asheville 16
AL Brown 24, Vance 21
Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 8
Ashbrook 53, North Gaston 25
Burns 24, East Rutherford 7
Crest 35, Chase 0
East Gaston 35, Lake Norman Charter 22
Forestview 13, Cramer 6
Freedom 42, Hickory 35
Hibriten 44, St. Stephens 0
Hunter Huss 21, South Point 16
Kings Mountain 35, Draughn 0
Lake Norman 38, Statesville 14
Lincolnton 42, East Lincoln 35
Maiden 33, Newton Conover 28
Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 7
Mountain Heritage 36, Polk County 21
Mountain Island Charter 57, Highland Tech 0
North Rowan 20, Lexington 14
Patton 42, South Caldwell 14
Reidsville 24, Northwest Guilford 14
Shelby 49, East Burke 9
South Iredell 49, West Iredell 7
Watauga 51, FT Foard 28
West Caldwell 35, Bandys 0
West Charlotte 38, North Meck 21
West Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 12
West Wilkes 37, Starmount 14
Wheatmore 22, Thomasville 6
Wilkes Central 42, Ashe County 20
