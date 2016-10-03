Home » Sports » High School Football Scoreboard

High School Football Scoreboard

AC Reynolds 34, Asheville 16

AL Brown 24, Vance 21

Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 8

Ashbrook 53, North Gaston 25

Burns 24, East Rutherford 7

Crest 35, Chase 0

East Gaston 35, Lake Norman Charter 22

Forestview 13, Cramer 6

Freedom 42, Hickory 35

Hibriten 44, St. Stephens 0

Hunter Huss 21, South Point 16

Kings Mountain 35, Draughn 0

Lake Norman 38, Statesville 14

Lincolnton 42, East Lincoln 35

Maiden 33, Newton Conover 28

Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 7

Mountain Heritage 36, Polk County 21

Mountain Island Charter 57, Highland Tech 0

North Rowan 20, Lexington 14

Patton 42, South Caldwell 14

Reidsville 24, Northwest Guilford 14

Shelby 49, East Burke 9

South Iredell 49, West Iredell 7

Watauga 51, FT Foard 28

West Caldwell 35, Bandys 0

West Charlotte 38, North Meck 21

West Lincoln 49, Bunker Hill 12

West Wilkes 37, Starmount 14

Wheatmore 22, Thomasville 6

Wilkes Central 42, Ashe County 20

