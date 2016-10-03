Field day teaches students the importance of conservation

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District held its annual Conservation Field Day at Rock Springs Nature Preserve on Wednesday and West Lincoln Park on Thursday.

Sixth grade students from across the county closed their books for a couple of hours and gathered outside where they were treated to hands-on instruction from a number of different agriculture and conservation agencies in North Carolina. The program began in the late 1970’s and Soil and Water district program coordinator Patty Dellinger has been involved for nearly three decades.

“All of these agriculture agencies feel as though this is important because today’s kids don’t understand where their food and other goods come from,” Dellinger said. “We want to educate them and let them know that we need our natural resources for our food and our clothes. Everything relies on soil so we want to emphasize just how important our natural resources are. We want to teach them what they are and where they come from, but also why and how they should take care of them.”

The field day is completed in four different sessions with each middle school attending during their designated time. East Lincoln Middle School students were the first off the bus on Wednesday morning, followed by those from North Lincoln Middle School later in the afternoon. Students from Lincolnton Middle School and West Lincoln Middle School waited until Thursday for their turn at the program.

“Our goal is to get these students out of the classroom and out in nature,” Dellinger said. “They’re hearing the birds, seeing the trees and it’s a whole lot easier from a visual standpoint rather than learning out of a book. I think hands-on demonstrations are by far the best way to teach students about the importance of natural resources.”

Upon arrival, the students were split up into groups that rotated through the six 20-minute stations set up along the trail. Each station featured a demonstration followed by a question-and-answer session for which students received prizes for correct answers. The demonstrations were led by volunteers from the North Carolina Forest Service, Mountain Island Educational State Forest, North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District, Gaston Soil and Water Conservation District and North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Steve Gurley, a soil scientist and former Lincolnton city planner, volunteered to come out and teach the students about the differences between sand, silt and clay and the necessity of soil in the production of food. Students also learned about the different animals that are native to the state of North Carolina and the importance of preserving their habitats.

“What I like about this is that it exposes these kids to careers that center around conservation which is difficult to convey in the classroom,” Lincoln County Schools lead science teacher Melissa Dellinger said. “It’s great to see these volunteers taking time out of their day to educate these students. I love the fact that, as teachers, we’re not in this alone. Teachers can use these volunteers as resources and a lot of them are willing to come out to the classroom and reinforce these concepts that they’re demonstrating at this Conservation Field Day.”

For more information on Conservation Field Day or other Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation District programs visit the Lincoln County website.

Image courtesy of Matt Chapman