Felon charged with illegal possesion of shotgun

Staff report

A convicted drug dealer has been charged with illegally possessing a shotgun.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of Sun Valley Trail in Lincolnton, on Wednesday after a traffic stop on Gastonia Highway near Highway 321.

Detectives said Thomas was driving a car with a fictitious license plate and that his license was suspended. During the stop, deputies said, they saw Thomas trying to hide something behind the seat.

Deputies said Thomas consented to a search of the vehicle and that they found a 20-gauge shotgun behind Thomas’ seat.

Thomas was charged with one felony count of possession of a firearm by a felon and one misdemeanor count of driving while license revoked and two felony counts of probation violation and one misdemeanor probation violation. He was issued a $25,000 secured bond.

Thomas has prior convictions for driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer in Cleveland County in 2015, misdemeanor injury to property in Lincoln County in 2016 and felony manufacturing methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell a schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in Gaston County in 2016.

Image courtesy of LCSO