Employee raises on Lincolnton City Council agenda

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincolnton City Council will meet on Thursday to discuss potential salary increases for some city employees.

The Council met with consultants from the Piedmont Triad Regional Council for a workshop on Sept. 15 to discuss the findings of a pay and classification study that was commissioned in April. City Manager Steve Zickefoose will request on Thursday that the Council adopt the recommendations made by the PTRC.

“The last pay and class study that was done for the city was back in 2002,” Zickefoose said. “Since that time, the only adjustments that have really been made for employees would have been some cost of living increases. We were losing positions, particularly in the police department and other skilled positions, to nearby municipalities and that made us realize that we probably needed to take a closer look at the market value for these various positions. Instead of just automatically trying to look at a way to do across-the-board increases to all employees, we determined it would be best to do some type of comprehensive study that looks at all aspects of employment.”

The study conducted by the PTRC examined jobs across all departments from finance to fire and human resources. At the conclusion of the process, consultants from the PTRC identified three key areas where they suggested that the city could stand to make some corrections and adjustments.

The PTRC recommends that the city adopt its proposed “Salary Grade Pay Plan” that would establish a minimum and maximum salary for any given position. The plan also sets a salary midpoint that takes into account market value to keep the city competitive with other nearby municipalities.

The second recommendation made by the PTRC calls for the adoption of a salary grade table based on the open range format. The table takes every position and assigns a grade level based on professional knowledge, skills, required education and experience and job responsibilities.

The final recommendation aims to address salary compression which, according to Zickefoose, has been an issue for the city for some time now. Salary compression occurs when there is only a small difference in pay between employees regardless of their skills or experience. The PTRC has provided the city with two methods to remedy the issue based largely on the amount of time a given employee has worked within their current salary grade and also the total amount of time that employee has worked for the city in any capacity.

If the Council opts to approve the recommendations made by the PTRC, then it will need to determine an implementation date. The cost for full implementation is $235,844 in addition to the $18,000 cost paid to the PTRC to conduct the study.

Zickefoose said reoccurring funding was set aside in this year’s budget to potentially be used for employee compensation adjustments. He recommends that the Council make the changes effective with the pay period that begins Nov. 1.

Any employee whose current salary exceeds the recommended salary grade changes will be placed in a held harmless status until such time that the schedule reflects otherwise.

Lincolnton’s City Council will meet on Oct. 6 at city hall, located 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.