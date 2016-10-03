Criminal Charges — 10-3-16
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Angela Celeste Lopez, 45, of 1103 Mountcrest Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 28 with two counts of probation violation. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Jeremy Dale Morgan, 29, of 1822 Grover St. in Gastonia was charged on Sept. 28 with one count of violation 50B order. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Ronald Eassley Chapman Jr., 50, of 288 Old Lincolnton Crouse Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 28 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
- Ronald Terrell Bryan, 32, of 601 E. Robinson St. in Dallas was charged on Sept. 28 with two counts of failure to appear.
- Scott Allen Sherbert, 47, of 1353 Davis Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 28 with two counts of indecent liberties with child. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
- Phillip Eugene Thomas, 31, of 5321 Sun Valleytrl in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 28 with three counts of probation violation, and one count each of felon possessing firearm and driving while license revoked.
- Joseph Edward McKinney Jr., 30, of 4662 Buff Park Rd. in Maiden was charged on Sept. 28 with one count each of driving while license revoked and speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Bobby Eugene Henderson, 52, of 415 Monroe St. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 28 with one count of injury to personal property.
- Christopher David Witt, 27, of 3289 Fairground Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 29 with two counts of communicating threats.
- Wendy Malinda Reddish, 41, of 949 Rosebury Ln. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 29 with one count of assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
- Larry Jermaine Gibbs, 32, of 439 Hill Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Sept. 29 with two counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Johnny Abernathy, 27, of 2000 N Thomas Ave. in Newton was charged on Sept. 29 with one count of failure to appear.
