Brackett holds fundraising edge in race with Shuford

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

State campaign finance records show District 27B judicial candidate Justin Brackett has a significant fundraising advantage over incumbent Meredith Shuford.

Brackett had doubled Shuford in donations and expenditures at the conclusion of the most recent reporting period, which ended on June 30. The candidates for the nonpartisan seat differ not only in the amount of money raised, but also in the kinds of contributions made to each campaign.

Brackett, a Republican who works as an attorney in Shelby, has received $19,226 in donations since the election cycle began in January 2015. Nearly 75 percent of the money contributed to Brackett’s campaign was initially donated to other candidates, who have since passed along their funds to Brackett. Brackett’s employer, state Speaker of the House Tim Moore, has twice donated the maximum amount allowed per reporting period, totaling $10,200 or 53 percent of Brackett’s total contributions.

Four other political committees representing Lincoln County state Sen. David Curtis, state Rep. Kelly Hastings, Lincoln County state Rep. Jason Saine and former state Rep. Mitch Gillespie have donated a total of $4,050 to Brackett’s campaign. Brackett has also received contributions from two Cleveland County attorneys, Jason Deans and Gregory McIntyre, who donated $500 and $250 respectively.

“It means a lot whenever somebody has that much faith in you to contribute some of their own hard-earned money,” Brackett said. “I can tell you that I’m very proud to have the support of each and every individual and group that has given me money. I think a lot of times that an individual’s wallet is the greatest indicator of how much faith they have in somebody. I feel like we’ve done really well in terms of fundraising for this campaign and I really appreciate everyone who has been willing to give.”

Shuford, on the other hand, has raised $9,385 through contributions from 78 individuals to be put toward her campaign over the past 18 months. Of those donations, 24 were made by attorneys who practice law primarily in either Lincoln County or Cleveland County. Other notable supporters include former Charlotte Mayor Eddie Knox, who contributed $200, and retired District Judge J. Keaton Fonvielle, who donated $100.

“It’s very flattering that I have a wide variety of people and bipartisan support for my campaign,” Shuford, a Democrat, said. “I always strive to do the right thing and continue to make my community proud of me. I’ve lived almost my entire life here in Lincolnton and I’m very thankful for the support I’ve received from the community. I want people to continue to be proud of the work that I do because what I do isn’t easy.”

In addition to her campaign contributions, Shuford has also recently received an endorsement from the North Carolina Association of Women Attorneys. Shuford said the endorsement is awarded based on a candidate’s skill and ability, professional competence, legal experience and temperament and demeanor for a judicial position.

“It’s a committee that makes that decision based on qualifications, experience and references,” Shuford said. “It’s a committee of attorneys that I don’t know personally that looked at my qualifications and experience and made that decision. I believe that’s a strong indication of my ability to continue serving in this role.”

Brackett has gone above and beyond his opponent in terms of expenditures on the campaign trail. As of June 30, Brackett has reported expenses of $7,894, compared to Shuford, who had spent $3,371 at the conclusion of the most recent reporting period.

A significant majority of Brackett’s expenditures ($5,569) has gone to Westmoreland Printers in Shelby for bumpers stickers and magnets, campaign signs and fundraiser invitations. He has also spent roughly $1,000 total to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland County, Crest Horseshoe Club, Kings Mountain Rotary Club, Ruby C. Hunt YMCA and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in exchange for golf tournament sponsorship.

“Campaign finance is important simply because you can’t get your message out there if you don’t have the means to do so,” Brackett said. “You can’t introduce yourself to voters without the money to get to them. Media costs are going up and the costs of printing have gone up as well. It costs a lot more now to run a campaign than it did 10 or 12 years ago.”

Like Brackett, the vast majority of Shuford’s expenditures have gone toward campaign materials. She has expended $2,871 to My Campaign Store in Louisville, Kentucky for yard signs and other promotional items. She also gave $150 to the Cleveland County Branch of the NAACP for advertising in their banquet program.

Brackett is in the midst of his first campaign, although he has had experience working on the campaigns of others in recent years. Shuford, however, has held her District 27B post since 2007 and is seeking re-election for the second time.