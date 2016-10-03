Around Town — 10-3-16

MONDAY

Supper

Reeps Grove United Methodist, located at 7401 Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale will host Poor Man’s Supper from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tickets are $7. Sponsored by the United Methodist Men. Everyone is invited.

TUESDAY

Meeting

The Administrative Offices on North Generals Blvd will host the Lincoln County Board of Education committee meetings beginning at 6 p.m. Budget and finance committee, followed by policy committee, and finally the building and site committee.