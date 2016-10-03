Deputies looking for missing woman

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 24-year-old woman.

Relatives said Hannah Christine Lanning, of Wallace Lane in Denver, was last seen on Sept. 22 by her bondsman in Lincolnton. Deputies said she is a 5-foot-1 white female who weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.

Image courtesy of LCSO