Wolves outscore Mustangs in battle of undefeated teams

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Cordel Littlejohn found Sage Surratt in the corner of the end zone with just 13 seconds left to give Lincolnton a 42-35 win over the Mustangs Friday night at East Lincoln.

In a game that went back and forth all night, Trevor Childers one-yard touchdown run with 7:30 to play gave the Mustangs a 35-34 lead.

When Lincolnton fumbled the ball away on their next possession, it looked like East Lincoln could possibly put the game away.

But the Wolves got a big stop on fourth down and 1 from the Lincolnton 44-yard line, getting the ball back with another chance. The Wolves then went on a 13-play 56 yard drive that ate up all but the final 13 seconds of the game for the comeback win.

Surratt’s catch to give Lincolnton the win was his 20th reception of the game.

After Sam Taylor kicked off through the end zone, Lincolnton’s Tyshawn Harris picked off Marcus Graham’s pass to seal the victory.

Lincolnton improves to 6-0 on the season, 2-0 in the Southern District-7 2A conference, and will travel to Bandys next Friday. East Lincoln falls to 5-1 overall, 1-1 in conference play and will be at Bunker Hill.

East Lincoln’s streak of 33 straight wins comes to an end, and the Mustangs lost an SD-7 game for the first since it restarted in 2013.

Image courtesy of Tonya Holmes / Special to the LTN