Rebels get homecoming win over Bunker Hill

MIKE POWELL

Special to the LTN

VALE–Brandon Schesny rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns, and the West Lincoln defense forced five turnovers in the Rebels’ 49-12 homecoming win over Bunker Hill Friday night.

Schesny scored on runs of 13 and 24 yards in the first half, and quarterback Dallas Bridges had two first-half TDs as well, one of them on defense.

With West Lincoln leading 7-0 in the first quarter, Bridges stepped in front of a Bunker Hill receiver on a pass to the sideline and ran 45 yards for a pick six.

The interception return was one of three picks in the game for Bridges, who starred on both sides of the ball.

On offense, Bridges scored on runs of 14, 20 and 5 yards in directing a productive West Lincoln ground game. The 6-1, 185-pound senior finished with 91 yards rushing on 14 carries.

The Rebels (4-2, 1-1 SD-7) led 28-6 at the half and were never threatened the rest of the way.

West Lincoln coach Tom Sain said he scouted Bunker Hill as a single-wing running team, but the Bears went to the air early and often.

“We knew they would throw a little but not that much,” said Sain. “It was a great job for the defense to recognize those new wrinkles and to make the adjustments.”

The Rebels limited Bunker Hill quarterback Demarcus Ruff to six completions in 22 attempts for 83 yards and three interceptions.

Bunker Hill got on the scoreboard just before halftime on a 27-yard pass from Ruff to Derrick Artis, but the 28-6 halftime score was as close as the Bears (0-6, 0-2 SD7) could get.

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the L