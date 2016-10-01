Knights fall at Mooresville

LARRY SULLIVAN

Special to the LTN

MOORESVILLE — Mooresville kept its thumb pressed firmly against the throttle Friday night.

As a result, the homestanding Blue Devils made a complete and thorough success of annual homecoming night festivities by speeding their way past North Lincoln, 38-7, to maintain a sahre of the North Piedmont Conference lead.

Mooresville (4-2, 2-0) senior running back Donshel Jetton ran for more than 150 yards and tacked on three more touchdown totes to his season total as the Blue Devils won their fourth straight.

The Knights (1-5,1-1) misfired on their bid to bag back-to-back triumphs for the first time all season.

“We came out a little flat,” Mooresville coach Marty Paxton said, “but we were able to overcome that and play better the rest of the game. Things are going well for us right now, and it’s games like this that make coaching easier. We’re enjoying ourselves right now with the way we are playing on both sides of the scrimmage line.”

Jetton, a two-time team rushing leader, maintained that status for this season as well as he ran for 157 yards and spread around his scoring damage by connecting on at least once scoring blow each in both the second and third periods.

Jetton scratched on TD totes covering five and 12 yards, respectively, during a first half that saw the Devils race out to a 28-7 edge. In limited time spent in the backfield during the second half, Jetton capped the home team’s opening drive of the third period on his third touchdown carry covering 15 yards.

Chris Murrell 23-yard TD run late in the first quarter broke the scoring ice.

The Devils poured it on from there. Quarterback Kenneth Nusser hooked up with receiver Noah Allen on a 35-yard TD strike that served to increase the lead. Mooresville threatened to turn the affair into a romp on the first of Jetton’s trio of TD scoring runs.

Just when it looked as though North Lincoln was out of breath, it found some much-needed second wind on workhorse running back Stephen Jackson’s breakout 54-yard touchdown run.

Jackson used the effort to fuel his total of 119 yards racked up in the first half alone on a night when he accounted for the bulk of the Knights’ offensive attack.

Just prior to the halftime break, Jetton knocked on the scoring door again on a 12-yard dagger coming inside the final minute of second-period play.

To jump-start matters in the third period, Jetton drew his short night to a close on his final TD carry before Jacob Benjamin added a 29-yard, third-quarter field goal.

While Jetton handled the bulk of Mooresville’s rushing game, quarterback duo Murrell and Nusser combined for nearly 150 yards passing.