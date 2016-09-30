Week 7 football picks

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The second half of the high school football regular season begins tonight, and it’s a huge night in the SD-7. East Lincoln, the three-time defending conference champion, host rival Lincolnton. Also, Maiden travels to Newton-Conover in a battle of two teams with championship hopes. West Lincoln hosts Bunker Hill in the Rebels homecoming game, and West Caldwell, a much improved team, travels to Bandys. North Lincoln, who won their conference opener last week over North Iredell, travels to Mooresville to take on one of the favorites to win the NPC.

LINCOLNTON at EAST LINCOLN

Most people you talk to believe this will be a close game. History says it won’t be. The Mustangs have won the last five meetings, by an average of 17 points. The Wolves won the two meetings prior to that, also by an average of 17. But the two teams do seem to be evenly matched coming into tonight’s game. It’s the classic battle of great offense vs. great defense. Lincolnton averages right at 450 yards per game on offense, while East Lincoln is allowing just 158 yards per game. Something’s got to give. Champions are champions until someone can knock them off the mountain.

East Lincoln 28, Lincolnton 27

BUNKER HILL at WEST LINCOLN

Homecoming night at West Lincoln, and sometimes that can be a distraction. But if the Rebels are focused on the task at hand, this is a game that they should win. After a week off to heal up any minor injuries that they might have had, West Lincoln should be ready to get back on the field. If the Rebels are going to make a run toward a playoff berth, this is one that they must win.

West Lincoln 34, Bunker Hill 14

NORTH LINCOLN at MOORESVILLE

The Knights picked up their first win of the season a week ago, and more importantly, it was a conference win. Tonight, North Lincoln begins a tough four-game stretch where they’ll face three teams that are expected to be in the conference championship race. The 4A Blue Devils lost their first two games of the season, but have won three straight since. They are coming off of a 42-0 thrashing of Statesville this past Monday night.

Mooresville 38, North Lincoln 17

MAIDEN at NEWTON-CONOVER

Folks in Catawba county might argue that this is the biggest game of the night in the SD-7. Both the Blue Devils and the Red Devils come in with just one loss, however Newton-Conover’s loss was a heartbreaking 14-12 conference loss last week at West Caldwell. While both teams feel pressure to win this game, the Red Devils can not afford to fall to 0-2 in the very tough SD-7. The biggest question, can Newton-Conover contain Maiden quarterback Caleb Farley.

Maiden 42, Newton-Conover 35

WEST CALDWELL at BANDYS

The Warriors opened conference play last week with a big win over Newton-Conover, while the Trojans lost at East Lincoln. West Caldwell’s only loss of the season came to Hibriten, the number two ranked 3A team in the state. Bandys has struggled in the first half of the season, especially at trying to slow down good offenses. I like the Warriors to go to 2-0 in the SD-7.

West Caldwell 31, Bandys 17

BURNS at EAST RUTHERFORD

The Bulldogs have been a pleasant surprise in the first half of the season, with a 5-0 start. For the first time this year, they were ranked in the Associated Press top ten in 3A, coming in at number eight. As for the Cavaliers, they have struggled somewhat and now face a very tough South Mountain Athletic conference schedule.

Burns 34, East Rutherford 21

ASHBROOK at NORTH GASTON

The Green Wave fell to Stuart Cramer last week, while the Wildcats lost to Hunter Huss. Both teams come into tonight’s game in desperate need of a win. Eventually, Ashbrook’s athleticism has to stand out. This one should be tight.

Ashbrook 27, North Gaston 21

HUNTER HUSS at SOUTH POINT

This one looks to be the biggest game of the night in the Big South 3A conference. The Huskies appear to be one of the few teams that has a chance to dethrone the Red Raiders as conference champions. But don’t underestimate the Red Raiders. That 1-3 start to begin the season was against four quality opponents. Both teams won their conference openers a week ago, and I like South Point at home to improve to 2-0 in the conference.

South Point 28, Hunter Huss 21