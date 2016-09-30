Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Sept. 30

Volleyball

Bandys at Lincoln Charter

 

Football

Lincolnton at East Lincoln  (sportstalkguys.com)

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln  

North Lincoln at Mooresville  

Maiden at Newton-Conover  (sportstalkguys.com)

West Caldwell at Bandys  

Shelby at East Burke  

Crest at Chase   

Burns at East Rutherford

Draughn at Kings Mountain  

Ashbrook at North Gaston   (sportstalkguys.com)

Forestview at Stuart Cramer  

Hunter Huss at South Point  

Lake Norman Charter at East Gaston  

Hickory at Freedom  

Fred T. Foard at Watauga

South Caldwell at Patton

St. Stephens at Hibriten  

Lake Norman at Statesville  

North Iredell at Alexander Central  

West Iredell at South Iredell

 

Saturday, Oct. 1

College Football

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Miami at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Duke

Buffalo at Boston College

North Carolina at Florida St.

Wake Forest at N.C. State

Marshall at Pittsburgh

Louisville at Clemson

You must be logged in to post a comment Login