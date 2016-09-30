Refugee program accepts three Syrian

DAVID J. BIER

Guest Columnist

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump has been warning against accepting Syrian refugees. Last year, he said of refugees, “They’re all men. You look at it. There are so few women and there are so few children. And not only are they men, they’re young men.” We showed at the time that this claim was inaccurate, but with the fiscal year closing tomorrow, we have the information necessary to test it as a prediction — and yet no matter how you look at it, it’s unequivocally false.

The breakdown of the 12,500 Syrian refugees the State Department resettled this year skews heavily toward children. In fact, half of all Syrian refugees in the United States are 13 years old or younger. This demonstrates that the flow is overwhelming families with small children.

Nearly three quarters of the Syrian refugee flow is women and young children under the age of 14. Nearly 90 percent of Syrian refugees who came this year were outside of the “young men” demographic — men ages 14 to 30.

The United States has a history of accepting refugees from war-torn areas. We shouldn’t allow inaccuracies about the threats posed by refugees to dissuade us from continuing in that tradition.

David J. Bier is an immigration policy analyst at the Cato Institute’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity. This column originally appeared on the Cato @ Liberty blog.