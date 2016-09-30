Mustangs host Wolves in battle of unbeatens

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Is this the biggest regular season game ever between the East Lincoln Mustangs and the Lincolnton Wolves in their 43 years of playing each other?

Why wouldn’t it be?

It will be the first time the two have met this late in the season with both teams undefeated. In fact, the rivals have only met one other time with unbeaten records. That was in 1994, when both teams came in with records of 1-0.

The past two seasons the Mustangs and Wolves have finished first and second in the Southern District-7 2A conference, and there is reason to believe that it could happen again.

While there are other teams in the conference that could beat Lincolnton and East Lincoln, and even win the conference, the game is still very important. If there are ties in the standings at the end of the season, the first tiebreaker is head to head.

The past few seasons, it’s been the the Lincolnton defense that’s had the daunting task of trying to slow down the East Lincoln offense led by former quarterback Chazz Surratt. This year, it’s the Mustang defense that will be trying to slow down the Wolves.

Lincolnton has averaged 450 yards per game through their first five contests, and nearly 50 points. “They’re so fast,” said East Lincoln head coach Mike Byus when describing the Wolves.

Senior Xavier McClain leads the Lincolnton ground attack, running for 743 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games.

Quarterback Cordel Littlejohn has thrown for 999 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wide receivers Langdon Givens and Sage Surratt have combined to catch 47 passes for 800 yards. Tyreke Hollis is a dangerous weapon, lining up in the slot and in the return game.

East Lincoln, however, is allowing just 158 yards per game. The Mustangs defense has given up only 15 points through five games.

“We’re pretty evenly matched,” said Lincolnton head coach Ledford Gibson. “We can not have turnovers.”

And while East Lincoln’s defense is getting a lot of attention, their offense is also pretty good, averaging about 41 points per game. Cameron Dollar leads area receivers with 599 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Quarterback Marcus Graham has completed 51 0f 72 pass attempts (71%) for 1033 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“We’ll have to play better defense than we’ve played,” Gibson said. “We’ve got to cover number four (Dollar), and slow down number seven (Graham) passing and running.”

Tonight’s game should buck the trend and be close. However, both teams are good enough to win by multiple scores if the other makes mistakes and turns the ball over.

One thing’s for sure, the the atmosphere should be great.